Will Todd & Julie Chrisley Get Pardoned and Set Free by Donald Trump?

Savannah Chrisley has been celebrating Donald Trump‘s presidential victory on Tuesday (November 5) as she hopes it will lead to the release of her incarcerated parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The reality star took to her Instagram page following Tuesday’s election results, where she celebrated Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. “Y’all, we did it,” Savannah said in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, where she could be seen in a red USA hat and a Make America Great Again sweatshirt.

According to DailyMail.com, a source said, “Savannah truly believes Trump will pardon her parents” and that “Todd is jumping for joy in prison and is so optimistic that he will be able to walk out of there when Trump takes office.”

“Ever since they were convicted she has spent every waking hour campaigning to free them and when she found the loophole through the RNC she jumped on it,” the source continued, referring to Savannah’s appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin back in July.

“She took that stage in the hope of seeing her parents walk out of jail and it will likely happen. So of course she is gloating. Everyone is just hoping that she stops going on,” the source added.

Todd and his wife Julie were convicted in 2022 of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was given a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington, while Todd was handed a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Julie’s sentence was upheld in September.

While Savannah appears confident Trump will pardon her mom and dad, others aren’t so sure. On the Chrisleys Know Best Reddit forum, users debated whether Trump’s election win meant Todd and Julie would walk free.

“Not a blip on that man’s radar. Todd and Julie will be staying right where they are. Sassy is delulu to think otherwise,” wrote one commenter.

“I think he has more important and pressing things to do. Pretty sure the Chrisley’s aren’t on his list of honey do’s,” said another.

Another added, “I sincerely hope not. There are more important things that need to be focused on than releasing a couple of loser celebrities who cry about jail conditions.”

“Trump doesn’t care about them and she’s about to find out and she’s going to be looking real stupid,” said one user.

“Remember when Joe Exotic was so convinced Trump was going to pardon him that he had a limo waiting at his prison ? He’s still waiting,” wrote another, referencing the Tiger King reality star.

“I really don’t see Trump doing anyone any favors out of the kindness of his heart. There’s gonna be a price to pay for sure,” added another.

Another wrote, “He 100% can pardon them if he wishes with no kickback (Especially because their crimes were nonviolent). Definitely not out of his hands. But the question of if he actually will is totally up in the air. I doubt he would but who knows.”

“I hope not but I think he will,” said another, offering an opposing view.

What do you think? Will Trump pardon Todd and Julie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.