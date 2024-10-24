Christina Haack’s Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Accused of Fraud as Business Files for Bankruptcy

Former HGTV star Ant Anstead’s bespoke car company, Radford Motors, has filed for bankruptcy after the motor specialist was accused of fraud and misrepresentation.

According to People, the company’s bankruptcy filing comes after Anstead’s business partner, Pastor Velasco, filed a lawsuit against the Christina on the Coast alum and one of his co-founders, Daniel Bedbarski, on March 8, claiming he was owed $2 million.

In July, another complaint was filed by co-owner Roger N. Behle Jr., alleging Anstead and Bednarski mismanaged the company’s finances. The suit claims Anstead and Bednarski “took $54,635.52 from a [sale] deposit and used it to pay a vendor for work unrelated to the new client’s vehicle.”

Anstead, who was married to HGTV star Christina Haack from 2018 until 2021, relaunched the formerly defunct British automaker Radford in August 2020 with the aim of building custom, high-end sports cars.

“This is personally a huge risk for me,” he told People in an interview back in April 2023. “We have seven people, and we privately funded this. We are doing it. We’re risking everything.”

The company’s main focus was on a reimagined version of the Lotus Type 62 supercar. The creation of this vehicle was featured in a five-part docuseries, Radford Reborn, which aired in April 2023 and starred Anstead and one of his business partners, Formula One champ Jenson Button.

In a statement to People regarding the bankruptcy filing, Bednarski said, “Radford Motors is going through a Chapter 11 Business restructure that will be implementing strategic changes to strengthen our foundation for the future. During this process, it’s expected that certain ownership transitions will occur, which is an important step in our evolution. We are excited about the road ahead and remain focused on continuing business as usual with renewed energy and purpose.”

Anstead, who is currently dating Academy Award-winning actress Renée Zellweger, shares a five-year-old son (Hudson) with Haack. He and Haack separated in September 2020 and divorced the following year.

At the time of their divorce, Haack and Anstead were involved in a heated custody battle. However, things seem to be on better terms between the pair now. In July 2024, shortly after splitting from her third husband, Josh Hall, Haack followed Anstead on Instagram and liked his posts showing himself and Hudson enjoying a day at Laguna Beach, California.

In a conversation with Backgrid, Haack said Hudson was the reason she patched things up with Anstead. “Ant and I share Hudson… and I feel like he deserves to have us get along,” she explained.