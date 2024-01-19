‘Our Flag Means Death’ Fans Take Renewal Campaign to Times Square — David Jenkins Reacts

We’re Hawkin’ Fabulous News For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Our Flag Means Death Newsletter:

Our Flag Means Death fans are really doing all they can to “Renew as a Crew,” following Max‘s cancellation of the pirate rom-com starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi.

Created by David Jenkins, the series tracks the unlikely love story between ill-equipped pirate wannabe Stede Bonnet (Darby) and the infamously fierce Blackbeard, a.k.a. Ed (Waititi). Originally debuting on Max in 2022, Our Flag Means Death returned for its second season in October 2023 and was unceremoniously canceled on January 9 of this year.

But the show’s fervent fanbase isn’t taking the cancellation as the final word, rallying to save the series for a third and final season as intended by Jenkins. Their efforts have brought the “Renew as a Crew,” campaign all the way to Times Square as fans raised funds to run the advertisement reading “Save Our Flag Means Death.”

But that’s not the only thing they’re doing as the fund raising has also made way for the purchase of ad space on billboards and will go toward a plane flyover in Culver City over the HBO office.

WE! ARE! LIVE! Thanks to your generous support, and @otherjunglecat who is paying for the first day, we have two full days of #SaveOFMD with #HoistTheAds Expect our ad every hour at :00, :01, :02, :15, :38, :42, :50.#RenewAsACrew pic.twitter.com/rg0FewTFoz — Renew as a Crew – #SaveOFMD (@RenewAsACrew) January 19, 2024

Additionally, fans have continued to promote their efforts with a change.org petition, “Renew Our Flag Means Death,” which currently has more than 60,000 signatures and climbing, with the next goal being 75,000 signatures. Upon seeing the fans’ actions, Jenkins and cast members have praised their efforts.

“Incredible. Truly. ‍☠️,” Jenkins tweeted in response to the official “Renew as a Crew” account who shared the image of the Times Square billboard. On Instagram, he got a little more in-depth with his gratitude, writing, “You guys got a BILLBOARD in Times Square. A BILLBOARD . This truly is the best fandom. I’m speechless. It’s totally humbling and just so damn sweet. Love you. Love all of you. I mean that. You make me feel like I belong to something ‍☠️.”

Additionally, star Vico Ortiz thanked fans, writing, “Idk if I’ll ever be able to say thank you enough times ❤️‍✨ living in constant gratitude .”

Costar Madeleine Sami also celebrated the billboard, tweeting, “THE. BEST. FANS. ❤️” Even fellow star Samba Schutte showed appreciation by sharing a heart emoji with the fan account, “❤️✨.”

And these are only a few of the responses. In the meantime, fans have been calling into Max, sending emails, and more in an effort to bring the Revenge crew back to our TV screens. Stay tuned as we continue to keep an eye on the progress they’ve made as the renewal campaign continues.

Our Flag Means Death, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Max