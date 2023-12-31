‘Our Flag Means Death’: 7 Burning Questions We’d Like to See Answered in a Season 3

'Our Flag Means Death' burning questions we'd like to see answered in a possible Season 3
Our Flag Means Death might remain stuck in the “gravy basket” until Max decides to renew the pirate rom-com for Season 3, but questions still abound following Season 2’s epic finale, “Mermen.”

In November, HBO and Max’s Chairman Casey Bloys said, “It’s certainly an incredibly funny, well done, poignant show. I mean, it is a great show. We’re trying to figure out, does it make sense [to renew]? So I don’t really have an answer for anybody at this point.” (Season 2 dropped its finale on October 26.)

Inspired by real-life pirate figures, OFMD follows the story of in-over-his-head pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) who crosses paths with the infamous Blackbeard, a.k.a. Ed Teach (Taika Waititi). What begins as an unlikely friendship turns into a surprisingly sweet romance between the swashbucklers.

Keeping an optimistic viewpoint (it took Max months to renew OFMD after its first season in 2022), we’re rounding up some fan-submitted questions we’d like to see answered in a potential third season at Max and providing possible responses based on what we’ve heard from the stars and showrunner David Jenkins.

Below, see some of the big questions that remain, and possible answers as we keep our fingers crossed for a third season (*Note: Questions have been revised for clarity.)

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Nicola Dove/Max

What Will Domestic Life for Ed & Stede Look Like?

submitted by @manicfanfic

While it seems that Ed and Stede got their happy ending as they watched the Revenge sail away at sunset from their new “Inn,” does it mean domestic bliss awaits? According to Jenkins, it’s going to be the opposite of easy breezy if the show returns. “This is where it gets hard,” Jenkins told us following the Season 2 finale. “This is where a relationship kicks in, and it gets really hard. All the other stuff looks easy compared to what they’re about to do when you decide you’re actually going to do it.” Add in the aggravation of getting a business up off the ground, and we’re sure the now-committed pair will have some bumps in the road to navigate.

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Max

Will the British Come After Ed & Stede?

submitted by @debphotog

As viewers saw in the Season 2 finale, the British had closed in on the Republic of Pirates with intentions to put an end to piracy. Ultimately, Stede, Ed, and the rest of the Revenge crew teamed up with Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones) and Zheng Yi Sao (Ruibo Qian) to take down the soldiers and make an escape. In Darby’s eyes, retaliation is inevitable. “They’re pirates, and the British back then… they never gave up,” the actor told TV Insider. “Even though they’re in the middle of nowhere, they’re still in an area where everyone knows what they are, so they’re going to be tracked down.” Only time will tell though if the show does return.

Joel Fry in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Nicola Dove/Max

What Kind of Captain Will Frenchie Be?

submitted by @bloodoranges77

The Revenge’s own troubadour may have struggled to cope with his emotions, locking any trauma in a metaphorical box, but Frenchie (Joel Fry) quickly becomes a fan-favorite for his quirkiness. As Stede and Ed remained on land, Frenchie was left to captain the ship leading many fans to wonder, what might his reign look like? Jenkins couldn’t provide exact details, but noted, “I think Frenchie’s Revenge would get into some pretty interesting stuff.”

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' - Season 2
Nicola Dove/Max

Will Stede & Blackbeard's Story End the Same Way Real-Life Played Out?

submitted by @luminary_mary

In reality, both Stede and Blackbeard were killed for their piracy crimes. Whether the series will stick to this story beat remains to be seen. As fans witnessed in Season 2, the show isn’t scared to kill off a fan favorite  — we’re talking about the Izzy Hands (Con O’Neill). While Darby didn’t elaborate on the death aspect for Stede and Ed, he did tell us, “I think you’re dreaming if you think they’re going to live happily ever after.” But don’t sweat too much, as Jenkins told us following Season 1, “I’m less interested in serving the beats of [their historical lives].”

Con O'Neill in 'Our Flag Means Death' - Season 2
Nicola Dove/Max

Would a Return for Izzy Be Joyful?

submitted by @ForceMonument

Perhaps the bigger question is whether Izzy would return at all. Despite dying in the Season 2 finale, Jenkins stated online that “there’s no version of this show that doesn’t include Izzy Hands.” What his inclusion would look like is unclear, but as OFMD has proven repeatedly, the confines of reality are no obstacle to storytelling. As far as O’Neill’s take on room for a return, it all boils down to a renewal. “I would be heartbroken for the show if [David Jenkins] didn’t get a Season 3 because [he] deserves it,” the actor told us. “It’s an important show. If Izzy’s involved, and if he isn’t, I still think it’s a really important show and it should be given its send-off season.”

Buttons seagull in 'Our Flag Means Death'
Max

Did Buttons Really Turn Into a Seagull?

submitted by @Marble_Narwhal

The Revenge’s spiritually in touch crew member Buttons (Ewen Bremner) made the ultimate transformation in the fourth installment of the season by taking on the form of a seagull, or so it would appear. Thankfully, Jenkins cleared up any confusion as we asked whether or not the bird that landed on Izzy’s makeshift grave was in fact Buttons or not. “Oh hell yes,” Jenkins enthusiastically confirmed.

Nat Faxon and Leslie Jones in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Max

What Happened to Spanish Jackie's Husbands?

submitted by @Pellington21

While there’s no explanation for what happened to Jackie’s horde of husbands beyond Swede (Nat Faxon), who escaped the Republic of Pirates with her aboard the Revenge, Jenkins did tell us, “She gave it all up.” Whether this means her other husbands or merely her business, Jenkins adds, “She gave it all up for the Swede. I don’t know if it’s going to stay that way, but man, he made an impression.” We’d certainly like to learn more about the status of her other husbands, but we did get a breadcrumb that she’ll attempt to open a new bar elsewhere as she planned her future with Swede in the Season 2 finale.

