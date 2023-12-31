‘Our Flag Means Death’: 7 Burning Questions We’d Like to See Answered in a Season 3

Our Flag Means Death might remain stuck in the “gravy basket” until Max decides to renew the pirate rom-com for Season 3, but questions still abound following Season 2’s epic finale, “Mermen.”

In November, HBO and Max’s Chairman Casey Bloys said, “It’s certainly an incredibly funny, well done, poignant show. I mean, it is a great show. We’re trying to figure out, does it make sense [to renew]? So I don’t really have an answer for anybody at this point.” (Season 2 dropped its finale on October 26.)

Inspired by real-life pirate figures, OFMD follows the story of in-over-his-head pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) who crosses paths with the infamous Blackbeard, a.k.a. Ed Teach (Taika Waititi). What begins as an unlikely friendship turns into a surprisingly sweet romance between the swashbucklers.

Keeping an optimistic viewpoint (it took Max months to renew OFMD after its first season in 2022), we’re rounding up some fan-submitted questions we’d like to see answered in a potential third season at Max and providing possible responses based on what we’ve heard from the stars and showrunner David Jenkins.

Below, see some of the big questions that remain, and possible answers as we keep our fingers crossed for a third season (*Note: Questions have been revised for clarity.)

