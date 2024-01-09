‘Our Flag Means Death’ Season 3 Not Moving Forward at Max

We’re Hawkin’ Fabulous News For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Our Flag Means Death Newsletter:

Our Flag Means Death will not return for a third season at Max. The pirate rom-com starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi has been canceled at the streamer as creator David Jenkins took to social media to thank fans for their support over two seasons.

“The good news? We’ve spent two seasons in a bizarre, beautifully-rendered world populated by some of the greatest actors and creatives working. And the second season was made possible by the enthusiasm of one of the most likable fan communities in the history of this medium. Your voices made a difference, your art made a difference, your viewership made a difference in securing more OUR FLAG. Getting to share this show with you and watching you make it yours has been a dream come true,” Jenkins wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Jenkins (@dvidjenkins)

“The bad news is clear,” he added, “OUR FLAG won’t be returning for a third season.”

“We’ve sailed at the pleasure of the fine people at Max, and it brought them no joy to see this journey come to a premature end,” Jenkins continued. “Casey Bloys, Sarah Aubrey, Suzanna Makkos, Billy Wee, and David Ruby have been incredible champions of this show. They allowed us to make something authentically weird and heartfelt, cheering us on the entire way.”

“I’m very sad I won’t set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family. But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place.”

In addition to Waititi and Darby who play pirate loves Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet, Our Flag Means Death‘s cast included Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Con O’Neill, Nathan Foad, Matthew Maher, Samba Schutte, Kristian Nairn, Nat Faxon, Leslie Jones, and David Fane. Meanwhile, Season 2 additions included Madeleine Sami and Ruibo Qian among others.

Regarding the news, a Max spokesperson shared the following statement:

“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death, we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life. We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show.”

There is no news about the show and its potential future at another TV home, but we’ll keep you posted if we hear anything. Until then, relive every hilarious moment from the loveable series by streaming Seasons 1 and 2.

Our Flag Means Death, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Max