‘Big Brother 26’: Watch Angela’s Explosive ‘Crazy Eyes’ Rant Against Matt

Martin Holmes
Comments
Angela and Matt on Big Brother
CBS/X

Big Brother

Big Brother live feed viewers might have already seen Angela Murray‘s heated rant against fellow houseguest Matt Hardeman on Saturday (July 20), but now CBS has released a clip of the fight ahead of tonight’s (July 24) episode, including reactions from the other contestants.

In the clip, Angela, who is the current Head of Household, is seen leaving the HOH room, where she slowly claps as she makes her way down the stairs. At first, some of her fellow housemates join in, thinking she is about to break into some sort of early-morning musical number. Little do they know the tirade she is about to unleash.

Standing in the middle of the stairs, Angela begins a verbal attack on Matt in front of the entire house. “Matt, Matt, Matt,” she says. “You must be so proud of yourself. I am so flattered that I am a threat to you. I am so freaking flattered. Thank you…CRAZY EYES!”

“I would love for the houseguests to know how CRAZY EYES,” she continues, “very aggressively threatened me verbally in my room on our one-on-one. He tells me, ‘You put me up, somebody will take me down, if not myself. And when I am down, you better believe you’re going up on the block.'”

When a confused Matt asks, “Who’s Crazy Eyes?” Angela launches into an impression of him, taking off her glasses and stretching her eyes wide.

“I did not threaten Angela,” Matt says in confessional. “I thought we smoothed things over. That’s clearly not the case.”

“Angela has turned from sweet mommy to mother dearest,” says fellow contestant Leah Peters in the Diary Room.”And I’m scared.”

You can watch the clip above and see how it all plays out, including the Power of Veto competition, in tonight’s new episode on CBS.

It also should be noted that Thursday editions of Big Brother 26 are moving from 9 pm ET to 8 pm ET starting this week (July 25). Meanwhile, Wednesday episodes will be moving to 8 pm ET starting next week (July 31). Sunday episodes will remain at 9 pm ET.

Big Brother 26, Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, CBS

Big Brother - CBS

Big Brother where to stream

Big Brother

Angela Murray

