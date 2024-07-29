‘Big Brother’ Fans Cry ‘Fake!’ & Accuse ‘Bully’ Angela Murray of Being Producer Plant to Create Drama

Is Big Brother contestant Angela Murray a producer plant? That’s what some fans believe as the 50-year-old real estate agent continues to cause drama on the long-running CBS reality show.

Murray caused quite a stir in the first week of Big Brother 26 when she became the season’s first Head of Household. Whether she was drunk off power or consumed by paranoia, Murray let the game get the best of her when she unleashed a scathing rant on fellow houseguest Matt Hardeman.

The mother and grandmother from Syracuse, Utah, has continued to get into arguments and meltdowns over the past week. Now, some fans are beginning to think she was put on the show specifically to cause drama.

“Considering Angela has seemingly been on every show known to man at this point, I am even more convinced after tonight that she is either a producer plant or just so unbelievably desperate for attention because wtf was that?” wrote one fan on X after Murray’s rant against Hardeman aired on TV.

The rumors picked up steam after Murray’s television past came to light. It turns out Murray has appeared on several other CBS TV shows, including Let’s Make a Deal (where she won $20,000), The Price is Right, and House Calls with Dr. Phil.

Given Murray’s history with CBS, many believe the network and Big Brother producers were aware of her and sought her out to be a cast member on Season 26 to stir things up.

“I don’t think I’ve disliked any other house guest as much as I do Angela, she’s absolutely a producer plant,” said another viewer.

“Why did CBS add Angela as a plant? And a horrible human plant at that,” wrote another.

Another added, “I hope Angela enjoyed being a producer plant and stirring things up and gets all the hate she deserves once she’s out of the house.”

“I don’t care if she is a plant or not, she should not be allowed to talk to someone like she did. She is bullying [Matt] and that should not be accepted,” another wrote.

Adding to the theory is that the official Big Brother social media pages have been playing up Murray’s explosive behavior, which some have seen as encouraging bullying.

“Buckle up — it’s a #bratsummer in the #BB26 house,” the Big Brother Instagram page posted over a video of Murray’s rants set to Charli XCX‘s song “365” from her Brat album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

However, others have defended Murray, with some regular live feed viewers claiming the edited CBS programs haven’t shown the full story.

“The whole theory that “Angela is a production plant” makes no sense,” wrote one fan. “Their edit of the fight with Matt made Matt look like a victim, and all the casuals think that is truth when it wasn’t. So, if she’s a production plant, why would they have made her look bad?”

“Angela is being accused of being a producer plant, with claims the show only wants to create drama. Big Brother thrives on drama, and just because she’s been on other shows doesn’t make her a plant. If you want sunshine and rainbows, go watch Sesame Street,” said another.

Another added, “I’m not seeing the whole “Angela is a plant” thing. Yeah, she was on a few shows, but she was on shows with one-off contestants. & Watching her personality on feeds, she definitely seems like she just applied for many shows for years.”

What do you think? Is Murray a plant or not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.