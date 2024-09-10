‘Big Brother’ Fans Are Fuming That Divisive Angela Murray Keeps Getting Saved

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Wednesday September 11 episode of Big Brother 26]

Big Brother viewers are besides themselves after controversial contestant Angela Murray found herself spared from the chopping block again this week, breaking a record.

After being nominated by the current Head of Household, Chelsie Baham, Murray was at risk of eviction. However, at Monday’s (September 9) Power of Veto meeting, Makensy Manbeck used the Veto to remove Murray from the block. This is the third time in eight weeks that another player has used the Veto to save Murray, the most times in Big Brother history.

Viewers of the show’s live feeds were shocked to see Murray spared once again and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Has any other player in BB history had a veto used on them more than Angela??? This is nuts. At this point, everyone’s gonna want to drag her to final 2,” wrote one fan on the Big Brother Reddit forum.

“She is protected from on high by the Prince of darkness himself,” quipped another.

“I’m really hoping on finale night when Angela wins, she rips off the mask to reveal she was Dr. Will all along,” said another, referencing Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby.

“Just give her the f****** money, we’re wasting our time here!” wrote another.

“This is my least favorite Big Brother season lmao,” said another in reaction to Murray’s latest survival.

Another added, “I’m not a huge conspiracy person but I swear production has to be influencing these vetos. Like how on earth does Angela of all people get taken off more than anyone in BB history.”

“Why do they keep saving her?! What if she is a producer plant!? DUN DUN DUN,” said another.

Fans had previously accused the 50-year-old real estate agent of being a producer plant after it came out that she’d appeared on several other CBS TV shows, including Let’s Make a Deal (where she won $20,000), The Price is Right, and House Calls with Dr. Phil. Some viewers felt she was hand-picked by producers to stir up drama in the house.

However, others were happy to see Murray survive the block.

“My girl!!! I was certain she was gone after week one and yet here we are!!!!” wrote one Reddit user.

“With that, Angela may truly win this game – she deserves it after that!!” said another.

“At this point I want Angela to win against all odds because it would be funny,” added another.

Another said, “Angela is going down in Big Brother history.”

Fans can watch the full Veto meeting on Wednesday’s episode at 9/8c on CBS.

What do you think of Murray being saved yet again? Let us know in the comments section below.