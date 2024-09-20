Julie Chrisley Gets More Bad News Ahead of Resentencing Hearing

The bad news just keeps piling up for Julie Chrisley, who is set to appear in court next week for her resentencing hearing.

Earlier this week, the locked-up reality star requested to appear in court in “civilian clothing” as opposed to her prison jumpsuit. According to WSBTV, the judge has denied Julie’s request, so she will have to appear in her prison garb when she attends the hearing on Wednesday (September 25).

Julie has been serving a seven-year federal prison sentence at FMC Lexington after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion. However, in June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal, and she is due in court in Atlanta on September 25 to hear the judge’s verdict on her resentencing.

The latest judge’s decision comes after a string of bad news for the former Chrisley Knows Best star. She’d previously requested to attend the hearing remotely via Zoom call to avoid the long journey from Kentucky to Atlanta. The judge denied the request and ordered her to appear in person.

In addition, prosecutors are demanding no reduction in her sentence. On Monday, September 16, the government filed its sentencing recommendation, writing, “At the first sentencing, the government recommended a within-guidelines sentence; at resentencing, the government will urge the Court to do the same, namely, to re-impose the same 84-month sentence, which is within the new adjusted guidelines range.”

This comes after legal experts explained that Julie is unlikely to have time cut from her sentence because her current sentence of 84 months is already a “considerable” reduction from the government’s recommended range for her crimes.

Fans on Reddit reacted to the judge’s decision to deny Julie the opportunity to wear her civilian clothes, with one user writing, “She’s a convicted felon. Of course they won’t allow her to wear civilian clothes. She is in custody.”

“They really live in their delusional reality. I can’t imagine being in their situation and putting demands on the court,” said another.

“Julie, won’t be getting out of Federal Prison, next week,” added another.

Another wrote, “I can almost guarantee this is retaliation for Todd and his foot soldier Savannahs 18 months social media campaign to not only try and discredit the justice system but also their consistent whining about their prison conditions. So anybody that thinks that she’s going to get a lesser sentence because of one minor overlook on their $36 million of fraud is sadly mistaken.”