Savannah Chrisley Gets Candid About Financial Problems With Parents in Prison

Savannah Chrisley has been opening up about her financial situation, revealing that she has struggled since her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sent to prison.

Speaking on the September 10 episode of her podcast, Unlocked, Savannah revealed people have a misconceived notion about her finances.

“People comment and will say, like, ‘Oh, I feel so sorry for you, living off of mom and daddy’s stolen money,’” she said, per People. “And ‘You’re rich, it’s easy, stop trying to act like it’s so hard.’”

She continued, “I struggled. Like, I know what it feels like to not know how you’re going to pay your bills that month. ‘Cause I was left with three mortgages, and the lawyers, and kids.”

Todd and Julie were found guilty of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. Todd was sentenced to 12 years at FPC Pensacola, Florida, while Julie was handed a seven-year term at FMC Lexington, Kentucky.

After her mom and dad reported to prison, Savannah became the legal guardian to her brother, Grayson Chrisley, 17, and Chloe Chrisley, 11. Chloe, the daughter of Todd’s second child, Kyle Chrisley, had previously been under the care of Todd and Julie.

Savannah explained how the lack of finances from TV projects contributed to her struggle. She and her family previously starred in the hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. While Savannah has said a new reality project is in the works, she’s recently been working in real estate to earn a living.

“I was just getting into real estate, and, like, your first year, you’re pretty much, you know, like, working for every deal that you get,” Savannah shared. “And that’s the thing, it’s like, people have this misconception that I’m sitting on millions of dollars, and I’m like, ‘If you know where it is, please walk me to it. I would love to see it.’”

She added, “But I know what it’s like to struggle. I used to not have to go to the grocery store and look at — I would just buy whatever. I was at a point to where I had to tell the kids no to stuff. And I put their needs before mine. I don’t know how I did it, but somehow I was able to do it.”

Savannah also claimed the government tried to take the 3 percent commission she intended to take from selling her parents’ house until her lawyer negotiated it down to a percent and a half.

“They would not allow me to sell the house if they didn’t get the money,” she stated.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Savannah revealed how Julie recorded prayers in Build-a-Bears she’d left for her children before reporting to prison. Savannah said that originally Julie had only made one for Chloe but “then Grayson had tears in his eyes, and he was like, ‘But I want one, too.'”

“And Build-a-Bear closed in like 30 minutes, and she, like, raced to Build-a-Bear and made him two, made me one, made Chase one and, like, we all still have it,” Savannah added, noting that she still plays hers “but the kids don’t.”

“Someone played it the other day and Chloe freaked out and was like, ‘Don’t play it! Don’t play it!’ because she hasn’t listened to it at all,” Savannah said.

In June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal, and she is currently awaiting resentencing in Atlanta on September 25.