Julie Chrisley Makes Prison Uniform Plea as Prosecutors Demand She Stays Locked Up

Julie Chrisley might be a convicted criminal, but she doesn’t want to appear in her prison garb at her upcoming resentencing hearing on September 25.

According to WSBTV, the reality star’s attorney filed a motion on Wednesday, September 18, asking a federal judge if his client can wear her civilian clothing to the hearing and not a prison jumpsuit. As of writing, the judge has not made a ruling on the request.

Julie has been serving a seven-year federal prison sentence at FMC Lexington after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion. However, in June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal, and she is due in court in Atlanta on September 25 to hear the judge’s verdict on her resentencing.

This isn’t the first time Julie has made a special request for the upcoming hearing. Last month, the Chrisley Knows Best star requested to attend the hearing remotely via Zoom call. Her attorney said this was to avoid the “undue physical hardship” of having to transport Julie from Kentucky to Atlanta, Georgia. The judge denied her request.

Julie is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals as she awaits her court hearing.

While Julie and her family are hoping the hearing will result in a reduced sentence, this might not be the case. On Monday, September 16, the government filed its sentencing recommendation, stating that Julie should still serve the seven years she was originally sentenced to.

“At the first sentencing, the government recommended a within-guidelines sentence; at resentencing, the government will urge the Court to do the same, namely, to re-impose the same 84-month sentence, which is within the new adjusted guidelines range,” the filing said, per WSBTV.

As recently explained by an attorney not directly involved in the case, Julie’s sentence is unlikely to be cut because her current sentence of 84 months is already a “considerable” reduction from the government’s recommended range for her crimes.