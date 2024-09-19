Julie Chrisley Makes Prison Uniform Plea as Prosecutors Demand She Stays Locked Up

Martin Holmes
Comments
Julie Chrisley
USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chrisley Knows Best

 More

Julie Chrisley might be a convicted criminal, but she doesn’t want to appear in her prison garb at her upcoming resentencing hearing on September 25.

According to WSBTV, the reality star’s attorney filed a motion on Wednesday, September 18, asking a federal judge if his client can wear her civilian clothing to the hearing and not a prison jumpsuit. As of writing, the judge has not made a ruling on the request.

Julie has been serving a seven-year federal prison sentence at FMC Lexington after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion. However, in June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal, and she is due in court in Atlanta on September 25 to hear the judge’s verdict on her resentencing.

This isn’t the first time Julie has made a special request for the upcoming hearing. Last month, the Chrisley Knows Best star requested to attend the hearing remotely via Zoom call. Her attorney said this was to avoid the “undue physical hardship” of having to transport Julie from Kentucky to Atlanta, Georgia. The judge denied her request.

Julie is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals as she awaits her court hearing.

Julie Chrisley's Daughter Savannah Breaks Silence About 'Missing' Mom
Related

Julie Chrisley's Daughter Savannah Breaks Silence About 'Missing' Mom

While Julie and her family are hoping the hearing will result in a reduced sentence, this might not be the case. On Monday, September 16, the government filed its sentencing recommendation, stating that Julie should still serve the seven years she was originally sentenced to.

“At the first sentencing, the government recommended a within-guidelines sentence; at resentencing, the government will urge the Court to do the same, namely, to re-impose the same 84-month sentence, which is within the new adjusted guidelines range,” the filing said, per WSBTV.

As recently explained by an attorney not directly involved in the case, Julie’s sentence is unlikely to be cut because her current sentence of 84 months is already a “considerable” reduction from the government’s recommended range for her crimes.

Chrisley Knows Best - USA Network

Chrisley Knows Best where to stream

Chrisley Knows Best

Julie Chrisley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rob Lowe as Owen and Jim Parrack as Judd — '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Premiere
1
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: What to Expect From Owen’s Grief, Judd Without Grace & More
Jon Lovett in Survivor 47
2
‘Survivor’ Premiere: ‘Shocked’ Jeff Probst Reacts to Jon Lovett’s Backfired Plan
One Chicago 2024 Key Art
3
One Chicago Stars Tease Major Shakeups and Drama Coming to ‘Med,’ ‘Fire,’ and ‘P.D.’
Master Chef Generations
4
‘MasterChef: Generations’ Winner Speaks Out After Finale & Reveals What’s Next
Lawrence O'Donnell
5
See MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Choke Up on Live TV Talking About His Mom