Christina Hall Promotes ‘The Flip Off’ With the El Moussas, Without Ex Josh Hall

The upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off was billed as a renovation showdown between couples Christina and Josh Hall and Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa. Lately, however, Christina has been hyping up the show with Tarek, her ex-husband, and Heather, his second wife — and without Josh, from whom Christina has separated.

In an Instagram reel that Christina and the El Moussas jointly posted on Friday, August 16, Christina and Heather arrive at a coffee shop and mull over options on the menu. Then Tarek comes up behind them and recommends another drink. “And trust me, I have good taste,” he adds, as Christina and Heather look askance.

“I finally got the wife and the ex-wife to agree on something… that I do, in fact, have good taste,” Tarek wrote in the caption.

In May, the trio posted an Instagram reel with another skit set at the same coffee shop, one in which Tarek mistakenly sits down next to Christina, prompting Heather to slap him across the cheek. “Well, I guess it is confusing!” Tarek says as he rubs his cheek, riffing on Christina and Heather’s striking resemblance.

And in June, the El Moussas posted an Instagram reel depicting Heather throwing Tarek into a trash can. “When your husband tells you we’re filming a show with his ex-wife,” the caption read.

HGTV posted a promo of all four original Flip Off stars — Josh included — in May, saying that the two duos would compete in “a battle to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain.”

But Josh filed for divorce from Christina in July, citing irreconcilable differences. Following the split, sources told People that The Flip Off would continue production without Josh, and Christina was spotted filming without him earlier this month, though HGTV hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll still appear on the show, the magazine adds.