Christina Hall and her husband, Josh Hall, are calling it quits after almost three years of marriage, TMZ reports.

Josh filed for divorce on July 16 in Orange County, California, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed their date of separation as July 8. Christina reportedly filed for divorce on July 15, but it hasn’t been processed yet. They do not appear to have a prenuptial agreement.

Josh is asking for alimony from Christina and wants to eliminate her ability to collect from him. He is also asking for all rights to any HGTV and/or Discovery Network shows or specials they produced during their marriage.

The former couple has a notable one set to premiere in early 2025: The Flip Off. Christina and Josh teamed up against Tarek El Moussa, Christina’s ex-husband, and his new wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, in a 10-episode competition series to see who can buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain.

Christina and Josh married in April 2022 and celebrated with a second wedding in September 2022. Christina recently opened up about her marriage to Josh in an interview published just days before their split.

The Flip or Flop star told E! News that keeping “communication open, and then having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips” were the keys to a successful marriage. The 41-year-old went on to say she wanted her life to be “more peaceful and calm” moving forward and “overall less chaos, less drama.”

Christina and Josh opened up about their life together in the HGTV series Christina in the Country. The show followed Christina as she embraced a new chapter with Josh and explored life in Tennessee.

Christina was previously married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. They have two children together. After her split from El Moussa, Christina married Ant Anstead. They welcomed a son in 2019. Christina and Anstead divorced in 2021.