‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 21: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and More Updates

In 2024, Deadliest Catch aired its milestone 20th season. The season premiered in June 2024 and aired 19 episodes before concluding in October. Now that it’s been nine months since new episodes of the beloved Discovery Channel show have aired, fans are itching for more.

So, when will we see Season 21? Scroll down for everything we know about what’s next on Deadliest Catch.

Will there be a Season 21 of Deadliest Catch?

Yes absolutely, the show has been renewed by Discovery Channel and is officially returning in 2025. Discovery announced the show’s return on June 26 and revealed the “gold rush” theme.

“To claim their share of the billion-dollar bounty, captains and crews must brave unforgiving 50-foot seas to reach abandoned Adak Island, venturing farther west than anyone has dared in over 30 years and beyond the bounds of rescue,” a description says. “Navigating through unfamiliar territory to secure the lucrative haul, the crews face extreme conditions and major ship malfunctions that put them in serious life-threatening situations, leaving the fleet at the mercy of the tumultuous western Bering Sea.”

When does Deadliest Catch Season 21 premiere?

Season 21 of Deadliest Catch premieres on Friday, August 1, at 8/7c on Discovery Channel. The show is moving to Fridays after previously airing on Tuesdays.

Who is in the Deadliest Catch Season 21 cast?

The most notable cast member of Season 21 is Keith Colburn, who suffered a medical emergency during Season 20 and had to be rushed to the hospital. He was diagnosed with transient ischemic attack (TIA), or a “mini-stroke,” but he’s ready to return to the world of crab fishing.

Other Season 21 cast members are Sig Hansen, Jonathan Hillstrand, Steve “Harley” Davidson, Rick Shelford, Sophia “Bob” Nielsen, and Jake Anderson.

Is there a Deadliest Catch Season 21 trailer?

Yes, TV Insider exclusively premiered the first trailer on July 9. In the footage, things look dire for Anderson, as he’s seen wearing an oxygen mask in one scene as he and his crew members appear to have to abandon ship.

“It is unforgiving out here in the West,” Hansen says at one point,” with Hillstrand adding, “One moment it’s heaven, the next moment hell.” Watch the full trailer above.

Deadliest Catch, Season 21 premiere, Friday, August 1, 8/7c, Discovery