The Gilded Age Season 3 is currently in production in New York. Fans got their first glimpse of Season 3 footage in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip in an HBO teaser dropped on August 4, showing Bertha (Carrie Coon) and Marian (Louisa Jacobson) in the new episodes. On August 12, the network announced eight new cast members joining the already-stacked cast.

Now that teasers and other news are slowly trickling in for the Emmy-winning series (which just scooped up more nominations!), here’s a roundup of all the latest updates on The Gilded Age Season 3.

What will The Gilded Age Season 3 be about?

The Gilded Age Season 2 saw Bertha Russell fighting her opera war against Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy), who wouldn’t allow new-money New York to have boxes at the Academy of Music. Bertha focused her efforts on making the new Metropolitan Opera the place to be, and she succeeded. Victory came at a price; to secure the Duke of Buckingham’s (Ben Lamb) attendance, and thus snub Mrs. Astor, Bertha seemed to have promised daughter Gladys’ (Taissa Farmiga) hand in marriage. Husband George (Morgan Spector) will not be pleased.

Season 2 also marked a massive shift in the Van Rhijn household after Oscar (Blake Ritson) lost nearly all of mother Agnes’ (Christine Baranski) family fortune in a scheme carried out by Maud Beaton (Nicole Brydon Bloom). Luckily for them, the house didn’t need to be sold and the staff didn’t need to be fired thanks to Ada’s (Cynthia Nixon) marriage to Reverend Luke Forte (Robert Sean Leonard), whose sudden illness and death left Ada with a fortune of an inheritance. She’s the woman of the house now, which means Marian has a much stronger ally in her corner now that she and Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) confessed their feelings for each other with a kiss. Aunt Agnes wouldn’t approve of a new money marriage, but Aunt Ada likely would. Everyone in The Gilded Age Season 3 will be adjusting to a new crowd of people running New York society.

“The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight. With the old guard officially deposed, New York society finds itself turned upside down, and all must get their house in order,” the Season 3 logline states. “But even those at the helm of this new era may find that change comes at a cost.”

Who’s in The Gilded Age Season 3 cast?

The aforementioned actors will all be returning in Season 3, in addition to Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Simon Jones, Debra Monk, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, and Ashlie Atkinson.

The Season 2 cast also included Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, and Matilda Lawler.

A full Season 3 cast list has not yet been confirmed, but it’s safe to assume these actors — who have all been involved since Season 1 with the exception of Furr, Lawler, and Denham — will return in Season 3 as their characters have not been written out. Furr and Lawler, who played Dashiell Montgomery and his daughter, Frances, may not be back considering Dashiell’s broken engagement to Marian.

A whopping 12 new cast members have been announced already this year, the most recent casting update coming on August 12. Andrea Martin, Bill Camp, Merritt Wever, Leslie Uggams, LisaGay Hamilton, Paul Alexander Nolan, Hattie Morahan, and Jessica Frances Dukes will all appear in Season 3, in addition to the previously announced Phylicia Rashad, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Victoria Clark, and Jordan Donica.

Rashad plays Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland. Mitchell plays Frederick Kirkland, the patriarch of the Kirkland family. Donica plays Dr. William Kirkland, their son who was inspired to help others by becoming a doctor after visiting Arthur Scott’s (Thompson) pharmacy as a boy. Clark plays Joan Carlton, a kind, genial woman from the old money side of New York high society.

Camp, most recently seen in Presumed Innocent, will play JP Morgan, the world-famous investment banker who finds himself at odds with George Russell (Spector) over the future of the railroad industry. Martin, who can be seen in the final season of Evil, plays Madame Dashkova, a medium who claims to be able to commune with the dead. Here are the character descriptions for the six other new cast members.

Merritt Wever as Monica O’Brien: Bertha’s estranged sister who appears at a crucial time for the family.

Leslie Uggams as Mrs. Ernestine Brown: Elizabeth Kirkland’s friend and a member of the Black elite community in Newport.

LisaGay Hamilton as Frances Ellen Watkins Harper: the famed Black suffragist who inspires Peggy (Benton) to become involved in her cause, in spite of the dissenting opinions of those around her.

Paul Alexander Nolan as Alfred Merrick: a dashing, wealthy New York businessman, who has all the hallmarks of the old money set – elegance, refinement and sophistication. The Russells invite him to dine at their home in the hopes of charming him into a business deal.

Hattie Morahan as Lady Sarah Vere: sister to the Duke of Buckingham (Lamb), Lady Sarah makes it clear that the Russells are not to her taste.

Jessica Frances Dukes as Athena Trumbo: Dorothy’s (McDonald) beloved first cousin and a part of an elite enclave of Black residents of Newport, Rhode Island, who is pleased to host Peggy and is supportive of her writing career.

With Wever playing Bertha’s sister, we now know that Bertha’s backstory will be addressed in some way in the third season. She and George transformed their lives from impoverished upbringings to massive wealth, and Coon and Spector have long wanted to explore how the couple got together and pulled off their wealth accumulation.

Is there a The Gilded Age Season 3 trailer?

There is no trailer yet, but HBO shared the first clips from Season 3 in its 2024-2025 programming slate teaser below.

When does The Gilded Age Season 3 premiere?

The teaser above confirms that The Gilded Age Season 3 will premiere in 2025.

