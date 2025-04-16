Haley Joel Osment Arrested for Public Intoxication at a California Ski Resort

Haley Joel Osment has been arrested for being drunk at a Mammoth Lakes, California, ski resort. The actor was taken into custody on April 8 after cops got a call at 2pm about an allegedly intoxicated individual, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The ski patrol, who are professionals that ensure the safety of skiers and snowboarders, were with Osment when the cops showed up at Mammoth Mountain resort. He was allegedly arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. The substance was sent away to a lab to investigate exactly what it was.

Osment, 37, was booked and released shortly after the arrest. The Mono County D.A. is deciding if they want to prosecute the case.

Sources told TMZ that the actor has been “going through it lately.” He lost his home in the California wildfires and had a lot of issues dealing with his insurance. The Sixth Sense actor recently found a new home, but his insurer denied his claim.

This isn’t the first time he has been in trouble with the law. Osment was also arrested in 2006 for an alcohol-related incident when he was just 18. At the time, he suffered from a broken rib, a fractured right shoulder blade, cuts and abrasions, after driving his 1995 Saturn station wagon into a brick pillar while intoxicated in Los Angeles. His car flipped over. Osment pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to three years’ probation, 60 hours of alcohol rehab, six months of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and a $1500 fine.

Aside from The Sixth Sense, Osment is known for his roles in Forrest Gump, Thunder Alley, The Jeff Foxworthy Show, Muprhy Brown, and more. He is slated to have a guest role in Wednesday Season 2, and was most recently in the 2024 films Blink Twice and Drugstore June.