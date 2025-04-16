We’re getting closer to seeing Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo on our screens as Tony and Ziva again, with their NCIS spinoff set to debut on Paramount+ this fall.

While we wait, the streaming service has unveiled the first photos from NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which offer a look at the couple with their daughter Tali (Isla Gie), Tony’s private security company and the new players joining them, and more. And while there are a few glimpses of sweet family moments, there are some a couple of photos that have us worried about what’s coming their way. See the photos below.

The new series picks up after the ex-NCIS agents reunited in Paris off-screen; Ziva was thought to be dead for a time, during which Tony found out they had a daughter and left the agency to raise her. “Since then, Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together,” according to the official description. “When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

“I think Tony and Ziva have a similar new fact pattern that has emerged in the show. Tony & Ziva should really be called Tony & Ziva & Tali because their priority now, both of them, is Tali, not themselves or each other—of course, couples get into their petty business, but I think the dynamic that emerges is going to be a really brand new one,” Weatherly told us in June 2024.

Check out the photos below, then head to the comments section to let us know what you’re hoping to see in the new series.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Series Premiere, 2025, Paramount+