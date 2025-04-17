Colter’s (Justin Hartley) in for another Shaw sibling reunion in Tracker Season 2.

Jensen Ackles returned earlier this season as Russell, Colter’s brother, and now TV Insider can exclusively reveal that Melissa Roxburgh is coming back as their sister, Dory, in the May 4 episode, the penultimate of the season. We also have a first look at Colter and Dory back together. Check out the full version below.

In “Rules of the Game,” Reenie (Fiona Rene) urgently calls Colter for help when Leonard Sharf’s (Pej Vahdat) assistant gets kidnapped ahead of the launch of his new business. Also, Colter visits his sister, Dory.

“Colter’s sister, Dory, delivers a mysterious piece of the Shaw family’s past,” executive producer Elwood Reid teases.

That past includes the mysterious death of their father. For the longest time, Colter thought Russell had something to do with it, but as his brother informed him, there was someone else in the woods that night — and he’d seen that man talking to their mother previously. Plus, Dory kept a box of their father’s stuff from both of her siblings.

Roxburgh told us earlier this month when we talked to her about the Season 1 finale of her show The Hunting Party, that she filmed another episode of this CBS drama. “I got to go play with them again,” she said. “It was just short and sweet. But hopefully there’s more for the next season because I know they got another season.”

She previewed, “It’s more just building the relationship and setting up for whatever comes next with the siblings.”

Hartley shared with us ahead of the midseason premiere that he hoped to see both Ackles and Roxburgh again this season. “We’re writing for them,” he shared, adding, “The family thing gets real.”

“I don’t like the idea of wrapping things up in a pretty little bow just for the sake of the fact that it’s the final episode of the season, and so we write to the plot so that everyone’s like, ‘Oh, great, everything’s perfect and fine, and we can go and make a third season,’” said Hartley. “I’m more interested in propelling the story in a way that makes sense, and if it ends up being four episodes or 44 episodes or 144 episodes to tell the most compelling story, then that’s what it is, not just trying to get more episodes in the bag or trying to finish a story in time. I think there’s a beautiful way to tell a story in sort of the best way, and that’s what we should do. And all the writers are on board with that, too, everyone wants to do that.”

What are you hoping to see in Melissa Roxburgh’s return as Dory? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tracker, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS