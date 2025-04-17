‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Has Shocked Reaction to Prize After Contestant’s Win

Drew Carey was shocked at how much a trip had cost on The Price Is Right. He said that he doesn’t know the prices ahead of time and plays along with the contestants.

Monte won the fourth item up for bid on the Monday, April 14, episode. He first bid $1,500 on a home security system with six cameras, a floodlight camera, a thermostat, a doorbell, a keypad, a lock, four smart bulbs, and four smart plugs. However, all of the game show contestants were over the price on the first bid, even with the lowest at $1,250, so they had to pick again. Monte picked $700 for the second go around. He won as the retail price was $778, and he was the closest.

The contestant then came to the stage next to Carey. Monte played the Bargain Game, which is played with two prizes. The contestant has to choose which of the two prizes is the better bargain to win both prizes. Each of the prizes are below their actual retail price. The one they pick has to be below its actual retail price more than the other.

Monte had to pick between a trip to New Zealand and a trip to Montenegro. New Zealand was a six-night stay at the Tarlton’s Lounge with an ocean view. It included round-trip airfare and a rental car, priced at $7,225. For Montenegro, the trip included a six-night stay in a premium hotel with a sea view, round-trip coach airfare, a rental car, a three-course dinner, and a boat tour. This was priced at $13,732.

Carey explained that the price tags were bargain prices, and Monte had to pick which one was on the biggest sale. He chose New Zealand. The actual price of Montenegro was $16,732, a difference of $3,000.

“There’s no way!” Carey said. “New Zealand can’t be under 10 grand. I don’t know the prices. I’m just playing along.”

New Zealand was $11,225, which was a difference of $4,000. This means that Monte was correct and he won both trips. “I knew it!” Carey said. “I knew it! I play along every day just like you do.”

When Monte ran over to the prizes, the game show contestant grabbed model Alexis Gaube and dramatically jumped up and down while hugging her. Monte spun a 95 in the Showcase Showdown and moved on to the Showcase.

There he bid on a treadmil, a trip to Boston, and a 2025 Snow White Pearl Kia Soul LX. He picked $28,000 at the price. The actual price was $32,282, which is a difference of $4,282. Since his opponent had a difference of $8,000, Monte won the Showcase and went home with another trip and more prizes.