With all of the Yellowstone shows in the works (there are at least five, by our count), it can be hard to keep track of the latest updates on the Taylor Sheridan shows. So you might not know that 1923 Season 2 is currently filming in Texas.

1923 tracks a new generation of the Dutton family, led by Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren), who took over the Yellowstone Dutton ranch established by Jacob’s brother, James (Tim McGraw), and his wife, Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), in 1883. Jacob and Cara took nephews Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and John Dutton (James Badge Dale) in as their own after James and Margaret’s deaths in addition to inheriting the ranch. They’ve been the land’s loyal stewards for decades, but Season 1 saw the ranch under threat of being taken over by Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) through a shady property tax scheme.

The series also tracks another ancestor of a Yellowstone mainstay: Aminah Nieves plays Teonna Rainwater, ancestor to Gil Birmingham‘s Thomas Clearwater. Last we saw Teonna, she was with her father, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears) and Pete Plenty Clouds (played by the late Cole Brings Plenty) after she escaped from the abusive residential school run by Sebastian Roché‘s Father Renaud. They were hunting Teonna down for the murder of Sister Mary (Jennifer Ehle), who frequently abused Teonna at the school.

In Season 2, Spencer and his new wife, Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), will be fighting to get back to Montana and each other following their separation. With John and wife Emma (Marley Shelton) dead, Jacob and Cara desperately need Spencer back to help defend the ranch. Teonna’s fate is a mystery, but she’ll hopefully make it back home with her family. Zane Davis (Brian Geraghty), who is essentially the show’s Rip Wheeler, was also arrested for being in an interracial marriage in the finale, part of Donald’s plot to screw over the Duttons. Helping him in those efforts is Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn), an Irish farmer with a grudge against Jacob.

Will 1923 Season 2 be the end of the story? Here’s what there is to know about the Yellowstone prequel’s future.

Will there be a 1923 Season 3?

1923 was originally billed as a limited series, just like 1883 before it. But unlike 1883, it’s actually getting a second season. The show’s producers remained coy about the possibility of more seasons up until February 2023, the midway mark of Season 1’s release (it first debuted in December 2022). While Paramount itself has not confirmed that 1923 is ending with Season 2, the cast has.

Sklenar told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 that 1923 Season 2 will be the final season, saying that both seasons should be considered “one piece.”

“No, no, it’s bookend. It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude,” the It Ends With Us star said. Basically, think of Season 2 as more of a Part 2, with a Part 3 being unlikely at this time.

What will happen in 1923 Season 2?

In a subsequent interview, Sklenar seemingly confirmed that Spencer will reunite with his family in Montana in the new episodes, which are presumably going to premiere in 2025 (there’s no official release date just yet, but stay tuned).

“I’ve had all the scripts for six months. I can confidently say that it’s going to be absolutely incredible,” he told Forbes. “The tone shifts a lot and it’s definitely a bit darker. It’s very beautiful.”

“It’s so hard for me to not give away spoilers. I do get plenty of Helen [Mirren] and Harrison [Ford] time, and it’s going to be special,” Sklenar added. Spencer was abroad for all of Season 1, and he and Alex nearly died several times on their adventure throughout Africa and on their way back to Montana.

They were stalked by lions and survived a shipwreck all before they got married on an ocean liner, but they came face-to-face with Alex’s former fiancé on that ship who challenged Spencer to a duel for whisking Alex away. He cheated in the fight, and Spencer killed him when tossing him overboard in self-defense. Now, Spencer’s arrested and separated from his love, who promised to meet him at the family ranch. Unless it’s a flashback sequence, it seems Spencer will make it back to Montana, based on Sklenar’s comments. He also teased the series finale, praising its script.

“I mean, the finale of the series is probably one of the best things I’ve read in my life,” he raved. “I’ve kind of known how it was going to end since day one — Taylor [Sheridan] kind of told me. I knew the full arc of Spencer from day one, so in shooting part one, [you’re] mindful of where he needs to go. I’m really excited.”

What else is happening in the Taylor Sheridan-verse?

Sheridan has a litany of Yellowstone shows and other projects in the works at Paramount, with shows airing both on Paramount Network and exclusively on Paramount+. Yellowstone‘s final season will premiere this November (it’s currently filming Butte, Montana), and the Michelle Pfeiffer-led contemporary spinoff The Madison is officially in the works as of August 8. Another modern-day spinoff, 6666 (about the Texas ranch seen in Yellowstone), is also reportedly still in the pipeline. The next Yellowstone prequel will be 1944, which could feature characters from 1923 given when it’s set.

The creator also has a new western drama, Landman, debuting in November in addition to the impending return of Tulsa King for Season 3. Mayor of Kingstown just concluded its third season, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves is said to be an anthology series, though there’s no news yet on if/when there will be a Season 2. This is all to say that it seems that there’s pretty much always a Sheridan series in the works at Paramount these days. While 1923 is supposed to be ending with Season 2, the legacy of its characters will continue in 1944. Let’s hope the Duttons and Rainwaters of 1923 get a happy ending.

1923, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Paramount+