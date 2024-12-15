How ‘Yellowstone’ Finale Set up Beth & Rip Spinoff and Circled Back to ‘1883’

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Yellowstone Season 5 finale, “Life Is a Promise.”]

The Yellowstone Dutton ranch has been sold. The Season 5 (and possibly series) finale of Yellowstone revealed the ranch’s long-time-coming fate on Sunday, December 15, putting to rest questions about the land’s future while the Duttons and their cowboys laid John Dutton (Kevin Costner) to rest among their ancestors. The two-hour finale also revealed big changes for Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) that lay the foundation for their reported spinoff, brought Beth and Jamie’s (Wes Bentley) series-long feud to a violent, bloody climax, and tied everything back to the Dutton origin story from 1883.

Here’s a breakdown of the potentially final episode of Yellowstone.

Who bought the Yellowstone Dutton ranch?

As predicted, Kayce (Luke Grimes) sold the entire property to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), with the nice touch of selling it for the price of $1.25 per acre. As Kayce explained, that was the price the land was sold for after it was taken from the Native Americans, so he would only charge that much to give it back to them. The final price was $1.1 million for the largest ranch in America, Beth said.

There were also two conditions: that his family can keep the east camp and live there, and that Rainwater can never develop the Yellowstone and never sell it. Rainwater assured that his people had laws against selling their land, that the Duttons will always have a home on that land, and that he will treat it as sacred since his people and the Duttons’ are buried there. Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) sang a song of solemn celebration to have the land back at last.

The land will be declared a wilderness area, on which nothing can be built. No motorized vehicles can be used on it either. You can only traverse the land by horse or foot. This fulfilled Kayce’s vision. He realized that his vision wasn’t saying that choosing between his family or the ranch meant one of them would die. It meant that he couldn’t save the ranch. He wept in relief when the deal was signed.

John Dutton’s Funeral Referenced Wife Evelyn and Son Lee

After the deal was made to sell the land, John’s body arrived ready for burial. Beth embraced Rainwater and said he was now John’s “protector.” In a private moment with John’s casket in the barn, Beth told her father, “There may not be cows on it, but there won’t be condos either. We won. It breaks my heart that I had to lose you to do it. Gonna let you rest now, Daddy. Now you go be with Mama.”

John was buried next to his wife, Evelyn (Gretchen Mol), and their eldest child, Lee (Dave Annable), the latter of whom died in the series premiere. Kayce said goodbye to his father by saying “I forgive him.” Later, as Rip completed the burial on his own, he said goodbye to John by thanking him and saying, “I’ll try and love [Beth] the same way she loved you.”

Beth’s last words to her dad were, “I will avenge you.” She prepared herself for an attack (bear spray and a knife in hand) after the funeral and sped off to find Jamie, who was carrying out his investigation into Sarah’s (Dawn Olivieri) death and cover up of his connection to his father’s murder.

Rip figured out where Beth was going and sped off with Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) to try and convince her to stop, but only out of concern for her safety and legal repercussions. But Beth had a plan.

Did Beth kill Jamie?

Beth attacked Jamie in his home with bear spray, a crow bar, and a knife, and Jamie nearly killed her after she revealed that they sold the ranch. That’s when Rip arrived and held Jamie up as Beth stabbed him in the chest, killing him. Rip didn’t learn what Jamie did to Beth before she killed him. She called 911 as part of her plan to frame her brother and gave all the information the detective needed to find out who Sarah paid to kill John, saying that Jamie ordered it. Rip and Lloyd took Jamie to the train station and tossed his body off the cliff where countless bodies of Dutton enemies before him ended up.

With Jamie’s body MIA and Beth’s cover-up tale working, the state government believes he’s alive. Charges were filed against him for aggravated assault and domestic violence.

What’s next for Beth and Rip?

Beth revealed to Rip early on in the episode that she bought a ranch 40 miles outside of Dillon, Montana where they can live their days together far away from any tourists and ski resorts. This is presumably the land they’ll care for in their spinoff. Rip will continue to be a cowboy on the land, and Beth will worry about making them “rich.”

The spinoff could show them creating a ranching way of life that’s sustainable in a modern age. Dillon is just a two-hour drive from Paradise Valley, where the Yellowstone ranch is located, leaving an easy distance to travel between Beth and Rip’s new home and Kayce and Monica’s (Kelsey Asbille) on the ranch.

Viewers got a look at Beth, Rip, and Carter’s (Finn Little) new home in the finale’s final moments. Rip still doesn’t know what Jamie did to Beth when they were teens, but they got a happy ending.

How did Yellowstone end?

If this is the Yellowstone series finale (and it’s likely that it is), everything was tied up nicely in the end. All the remaining cowboys got happy endings, the Duttons moved out of the home their family lived in for over a century, and the reason for their settling in Montana in the first place, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), returned for a brief narration to bring it all to a close. This played among the backdrop of Rainwater and the people of the Broken Rock Reservation moving onto the land in celebratory fashion as the Yellowstone signage was removed from the property.

Elsa’s voice came back in as Mo was restoring the Dutton headstones knocked over by teens from the Reservation. Mo said they protected the land, died for the land, and will always have a place on the land. Like the 1883 prophecy promised, the Duttons kept the land for seven generations, totaling 141 years, before it was returned to the indigenous people.

With the finale, May has now provided narration for every Yellowstone series. She narrated 1883 as her character’s story played out and voiced the intro of 1923, which tells the story of her younger brothers. Elsa’s voice told the beginning of the Yellowstone ranch’s story, and now it has told the end.

What did you think of the Yellowstone finale? If this really is the final episode of the flagship series, are you satisfied with how it went out? Let us know in the comments below.

