Suits alum Patrick J. Adams, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kurt Russell are the latest names attached to the in-development Yellowstone spinoff set in the modern day. This series, a franchise extension of the original show on Paramount Network, was originally being called 2024 but is now reportedly called The Madison. Matthew McConaughey no longer seems to be attached to the series. Instead, Adams, Pfeiffer, and Russell could be leading the charge.

Here’s the latest on The Madison, formerly known as Yellowstone‘s 2024.

Yellowstone‘s The Madison Cast

MTV Entertainment Studios, which produces Yellowstone with 101 Studios, has not confirmed any of the casting rumors. But TVLine reports that Pfeiffer has been in talks to star in The Madison since February and Russell since June. Now, Adams is also said to be part of the mix.

The Madison reportedly centers Stacy Clyburn (presumably Pfeiffer’s role), who moves her family out to Montana from New York City after her husband and brother-in-law are killed in a plane crash. The Good Doctor‘s Beau Garrett is also rumored to be part of the cast.

Yellowstone‘s The Madison Premiere Date

Production on The Madison is reportedly beginning in later in August 2024 in Montana, NYC, and Texas (1923 Season 2 is currently filming in Austin). TVLine reports that it could premiere in 2025 after Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, its final season, finishes airing on Paramount Network. Season 5 Part 2 is currently in production in Montana and will premiere Sunday, November 10 at 9/8c.

Will Yellowstone‘s Original Cast Be in The Madison?

2024 got a series order in Fall 2023 from Paramount and was reportedly going to feature appearances from original Yellowstone cast members Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes. McConaughey was attached to star. It’s not known if Russell would be taking over what would’ve been McConaughey’s role or a different character. There is no update on whether or not Reilly, Hauser, and Grimes will appear in The Madison.

Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone and its spinoffs, is at the helm of this new series as well.