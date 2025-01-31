Mayor of Kingstown is coming back for Season 4, star and executive producer Jeremy Renner has announced, and it’s already in production, too.

The drama, which is part of the Taylor Sheridan universe on Paramount+, is currently shooting on location in Canada, and details about what’s ahead for the gritty crime series are starting to come to light.

Here’s a look at everything we know about Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 so far.

When will Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 premiere?

A date has not yet been revealed for the show’s return to Paramount+, but Jeremy Renner did announce in January that the season was already “a couple [of] weeks” into production.

We’re a couple weeks into This new season 4 @kingstown @paramountplus

— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 27, 2025

Who will star in Mayor of Kingstown Season 4?

In addition to Renner, the main characters who survived the events of the Season 3 finale are: Ian (Hugh Dillon), Kyle (Taylor Handley), Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa), Robert (Hamish Allan-Headley), and Evelyn (Necar Zadegan).

Per Deadline, Clayton Cardenas will join the show in Season 4 as Deputy Warden Torres, the “right-hand man” of the incoming deputy who’ll take over leadership at Anchor Bay after Kareem’s death.

What will happen in Mayor of Kingstown Season 4?

Creator Hugh Dillon confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the events of the Season 3 finale do mean that the Russian mafia storyline is coming to an end for the series, teasing that their eradication from Kingstown “leaves a vacuum [that] will be filled.”

Meanwhile, it’s expected that the series will pick up where it left off, with a power shift in the criminal world and in Mike’s own inner circle.

How did Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 end?

The Season 3 finale ended with a lot of major character losses. First, Kareem (Michael Beach) walked right into an ambush by the Aryans when trying to break up a scuffle in the yard with no backup — a fate he seemed to choose.

Then, Evelyn told Mike that she is coming after Ian for using Charlie as a weapon against a whistleblower. She sees him as a sure means of getting to Robert, who she doesn’t believe to be fit for the force (and she’s right about that). Then, she decided to press charges against Kyle after he shot Robert to stop him from gunning down an innocent man who was hiding during the bridge melee. Despite how close Mike is to her, she doesn’t buy into his brand of look-the-other-way-for-our-guys justice.

Meanwhile, the bridge conflict saw the Crips ambush and eliminate the remaining Russians, with the help of the police department no less, so now Bunny will have rule of the roost as long as he sticks to Kingstown as his sole territory. But will he?

Konstantin and Milo (Aiden Gillen) won’t be a factor anymore. Milo forced Iris (Emma Laird) to shoot Konstantin if she wanted a new life, and Mike then took out Milo for his many transgressions, including taunting Mike about his mother’s death. Sadly, Iris, too, is dead; although she made it onto the bus, she took too many pain pills and overdosed before arrival.

How will so many calamities affect Mike’s “mayor”al status? After all, his brother’s in jail for attempted murder, his best friend’s under suspicion of murder, his romantic partner is the one prosecuting them both, his platonic girlfriend who he’s fought so hard to protect is now dead, the warden is gone, the Aryans are still on a revenge tour, and Bunny’s in charge of everything. Season 4 is going to be wild.

