The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas has said there is no evidence of foul play in the death of 1923 actor Cole Brings Plenty, whose body was discovered six days ago.

Brings Plenty, a 27-year-old actor from Lawrence, Kansas, starred in the Yellowstone spin-off as Pete Plenty Clouds. He was reported missing by his family earlier this month after an alleged domestic violence incident on March 31.

In a statement released on Friday, April 5, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 11:45 a.m. alerting them to come to the area of 200th and Homestead Lane. There, they found an unoccupied vehicle and a dead man in a wooded area nearby. The man was later identified as Brings Plenty.

According to the Kansas City Star, Lawrence Police issued a statement on Wednesday, April 10, after Johnson County investigators said there was no evidence of foul play in Brings Plenty’s death.

Police Chief Rich Lockhart said he was “saddened” by the tragic outcome of the case, adding that he’d learned through their own investigation that Lawrence Police lack proper engagement with the local Native American community.

“I learned through this series of events that our police department must work harder to increase trust with our Native American community members,” Lockhart stated. “Through meeting with Cole’s family members and members of our Native American community, I clearly see that we are not where we need to be in partnering with a community that is very important to Lawrence’s history and to its current culture.”

Per the Johnson County police, they responded to reports of a female victim screaming for help at a Lawrence apartment on March 31. Brings Plenty was said to have fled the scene before police arrived.

Traffic cameras later showed the actor leaving Lawrence and traveling south on U.S. 59 highway in a 2005 Ford Explorer. Police asked for the public’s help in locating Brings Plenty, who was wanted on charges relating to the incident.

Brings Plenty’s uncle, Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, had been sharing missing person posters on his Instagram before his nephew’s body was found.

“We don’t know—FOR A FACT—that Cole was involved in the incident that he is alleged to have been a part of,” Mo wrote in an April 4 post. “We don’t know—FOR A FACT—that Cole was behind the wheel or in his 2005 Ford Explorer when cameras caught it leaving Lawrence, KS, on U.S. 59. We know—FOR A FACT—that Cole would NOT go ‘on the run’ in ANY SITUATION. It is not in his character, despite what people think or say. It isn’t worth it, and he would know that.”

In addition to his role in 1923, Brings Plenty also appeared in the Western television series Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.