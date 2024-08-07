Why Kelly Ripa Is Absent From ‘Live’ This Week

Amanda Bell
Comments
LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK - Coverage airing on Wednesday, July 19, 2024.
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney

Live with Kelly and Mark

 More

If you were experiencing a bit of deja vu while watching Live With Kelly and Mark this week, well, there’s a reason! On Wednesday’s (August 7) episode, Mark Consuelos cohosted the show with radio personality Deja Vu for the second time, after she previously filled in for Kelly Ripa on Monday (August 5).

Ripa is absent from this week’s taped shows, so Consuelos has been working with a series of guest stars, including Jane Krakowski on Tuesday’s (August 6) episode. According to Decider, Maria Menounos will be on hand for Thursday’s (August 8) episode, and Jenny Mollen will cohost with Consuelos on Friday (August 9).

The reason for Ripa’s absence has not yet been revealed. However, she is one of the honorees expected to attend the D23 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Sunday (August 11), alongside Angela Bassett, Colleen Atwood, Harrison Ford, James Cameron, James L. Brooks, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joe Rohde, John Williams, Mark Henn, Marthan Blanding, Miley Cyrus, and Steve Ditko. And since Live is filmed in New York City, perhaps her travel plans for the event required her to miss the shows.

ABC did not immediately respond to TV Insider’s request for comment.

Live With Kelly and Mark‘s Wednesday episode featured an appearance by Blake Lively in support of her new movie It Ends With Us, along with Brian Kelly aka “The Points Guy” offering travel tips as part of the “Live’s Summer School” roster.

Thursday’s episode will feature John Stamos promoting Unprisoned, with Marc Santa Maria teaching exercise tips; and Friday’s episode will feature Broadway’s Michael Urie, along with Kwame Onwuachi teaching audiences about knife sharpening skills.

Live With Kelly and Mark, weekdays, syndicated

Live with Kelly and Mark - Syndicated

Live with Kelly and Mark where to stream

Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos

