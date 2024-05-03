Kelly Ripa Says Husband Mark Consuelos Thinks She Has ‘A-Hole Syndrome’

Some people feel imposter syndrome no matter how much success they achieve, but Kelly Ripa says she suffers from something even worse, “a**hole syndrome.”

The Live with Kelly and Mark host opened up on the latest episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, where she spoke to her guest, Elisabeth Moss, about her endless and sometimes scary amount of self-confidence.

“I have what Mark [Consuelos, her husband and co-host] likes to call ‘a**hole syndrome.’ I don’t have imposter syndrome. So I think that I can do everything,” she said, per Entertainment Weekly.

“Like, I’m not kidding. We’ll watch the Winter Olympics, and I start moving furniture in the living room, and he goes, ‘What are you doing?’ and I go, ‘I’m gonna figure skate,’” she explained. “He’s like ‘Stop it.’ ‘I watched it, I got it.’ Now I know I can compete. So I have the opposite of that. I have a**hole syndrome.”

Moss, who currently stars in the FX on Hulu thriller series The Veil, said she “lands somewhere in the middle” between “imposter syndrome” and “a**hole syndrome.”

“I think I can do the things that I know how to do, and I don’t think I can do the things I don’t know how to do,” she stated.

“That sounds healthy and normal,” Ripa responded. “That sounds like you’re healthy and normal. You’re not clinical like I am.”

The Emmy-winning actress was impressed with Ripa’s self-belief, though, telling her, “I think it’s fantastic, your confidence… I think it’s wonderful. How is the figure skating going? Is it taking off?”

“I think the next Olympics, I think I’m definitely gonna be in,” Ripa quipped.

Ripa is so confident that she even offered to help deliver Moss’ baby. The Handmaid’s Tale star announced she was pregnant with her first child back in January.

“If you need anything, I’m your girl,” the long-time TV host said. “I’m not a doctor, but I practically am. I think I know how to deliver a baby, too. I could be your doula.”