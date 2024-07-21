For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

Mamie Laverock says her “heart is full” after GoFundMe supporters contributed more than $28,000 to her recovery from a medical emergency and a subsequent five-story fall.

“Thank you so much,” reads a message from the When Calls the Heart actor, posted in a GoFundMe update last week. “I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full. Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you.”

Nicole Rockmann, Laverock’s mother, and Rob Compton, her stepfather, also shared a message after disabling new donations to the fundraiser.

“The fund has now closed,” they wrote. “Please know how much you helped this family in our hardest circumstances. Thank you for caring.”

In two months’ time, supporters made 641 donations totaling $39,022 in Canadian dollars, or about $28,333 in U.S. dollars. The GoFundMe campaign’s original goal was 30,000 CAD, People reports.

Rockmann and Compton started the campaign on May 14, saying that Laverock had suffered a “medical emergency” in Winnipeg three days prior, and that Rockmann got to her “in time to save her life.” Rockmann took her daughter to a hospital in Winnipeg, and Laverock was later transferred to a hospital in Vancouver.

Then, weeks later, came a devastating update. “On May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway, from which she fell five stories,” her family wrote on GoFundMe. “She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

The family added that Laverock’s body was “shattered” and that she was enduring “tremendous pain.”

“We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story,” they added.

And earlier this month, as Laverock celebrated a birthday in the hospital, Rockmann and Compton passed along to her thanks to Johanna and Erin, possibly referring to When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow and Johannah Newmarch. (Laverock played Rosaleen Sullivan in nine episodes of the Hallmark Channel drama; Newmarch plays Molly Sullivan, and Krakow plays Elizabeth Thornton.)

“Mamie says, I love you. I love you, Johannah. Erin, I love you, thank you. When Calls The Heart truly is Hope Valley.”