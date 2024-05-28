For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock is on life support after falling five stories from a balcony walkway. On May 26, the 19-year-old actress was “escorted out of a secure unit” of a hospital and “taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories,” according to her family’s GoFundMe page. She sustained “life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

Laverock, who played Rosaleen Sullivan on the Hallmark Channel series, had been in “intensive treatment” for two weeks following a “medical emergency.” On May 11, Laverock’s mother, Nicole Compton, went to Winnipeg, Canada, to be with her daughter. Laverock was hospitalized in Winnipeg before being transferred to a hospital in Vancouver. Before the latest update, the family initially wrote that Laverock’s “recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.”

Now, Laverock’s When Calls the Heart family is rallying support for the young actress. Erin Krakow posted a photo on her Instagram page of Laverock’s GoFundMe page. “I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio,” Krakow wrote.

Johannah Newmarch shared the link on her X account and wrote, “I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this.” Loretta Walsh also shared the GoFundMe page on her Instagram account. “Please donate and share if you can. Mamie and her family need our support. Link in bio. Thank you,” she said.

Laverock made her first appearance as Rosaleen in the series premiere episode. She recurred in the first two seasons and guest-starred in Season 10. In addition to When Calls the Heart, Laverock also had roles in the Reese Witherspoon film This Means War, the Series of Unfortunate Events series, and the Spotlight on Christmas TV movie.

TV Insider has reached out to Hallmark for comment.