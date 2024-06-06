For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

Mamie Laverock and her family are holding onto “the miracles of each day” after the When Calls the Heart star underwent extensive surgeries following a near-fatal five-story fall.

Providing an update on the actress’ GoFundMe page, Laverock’s mother, Nicole Rockmann, father, John Laverock, and stepfather, Rob Compton, revealed she “has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery and another surgery today.”

“We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26,” the post continued.

“Mamie is ‘doing well’ comparatively to when she arrived,” the statement went on. “Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries. She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story.”

“Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday,” the post concluded.

As previously reported, Laverock suffered a medical emergency on Saturday, May 11, and her mother got there in time to take her to a hospital in Winnipeg and help save her life. She was later transferred to a hospital in Vancouver.

“Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement,” her family wrote at the time.

However, on May 26, after two weeks in intensive care, Laverock fell from a five-story balcony after being “escorted out of a secure unit” and sustained “life-threatening injuries” and underwent “multiple extensive surgeries.”

At the time, the 19-year-old actress’ family revealed “she is currently on life support,” adding, “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on May 30, Rockmann said her daughter’s fall was not intentional, placing the blame on St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver. She said the family is considering taking legal action against the hospital.

“This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability,” Rockmann stated, adding that the fall was not “intended” nor was it a suicide attempt.

“All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong,” Rockmann continued. “It’s unbelievable that she’s with us.”

A spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates the hospital, told People it couldn’t comment on patient-related matters due to its privacy and confidentiality policies. However, a rep shared, “In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety.”

“Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and offer our best wishes for a full recovery,” the spokesperson added.

Laverock is best known for playing Rosaleen Sullivan in When Calls the Heart’s first two seasons. She later reprised the role in Season 10. Her other credits include the Reese Witherspoon film This Means War, the Series of Unfortunate Events series, and the Spotlight on Christmas TV movie.