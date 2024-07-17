PlutoTV Will Host ‘Big Brother’ Live Feeds: All the Details

Ahead of Big Brother‘s Season 26 premiere, free streamer PlutoTV has launched a 24/7 channel devoted to the CBS reality competition series, featuring reruns of Seasons 19-25 both live and on-demand.

Beginning on Thursday, July 18, the service will offer a dedicated category called Big Brother Live with five pop-up channels devoted to the live feeds. Four of the channels will be devoted to a particular stream feed, while the fifth will combine all of the action into one channel.

So if you’re looking for how to catch all of the houseguest action and eviction fallout throughout the day (and night), PlutoTV will be bringing all of the angles to fans live for free.

Big Brother Season 26 kicks off with a two-night premiere event on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, at 9/8c. This year’s theme is artificial intelligence, “Big Brother AI,” and host Julie Chen Moonves has predicted it’ll be a total game-changer, telling TV Insider, “all bets are off.”

Check out photos of the house here, and find out what you need to know about the cast right here.

Big Brother, Season 26 premiere, July 17 and 18, 9/8c, CBS

