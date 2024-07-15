Meet the ‘Big Brother’ Season 26 Cast (PHOTOS)

Cast from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER, Season 26
Here are this year’s housemates! The cast list for Big Brother Season 26 has been revealed, and while the theme of this year’s house might be artificial intelligence, these people are all real.

The 16 confirmed guests are featured below, but there’ll potentially be a 17th as the houseguests have the power to vote in a new one during this week’s two-night premiere event.

Keep scrolling for photos and key details about each of the new houseguests for Big Brother Season 26.

Angela Murray from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Angela Murray

Age: 50

Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.

Current City: Syracuse, Utah

Occupation: Real estate agent

Quotes: “I am going to win Big Brother because I am a people person. I’m very intuitive to how people are acting, how they’re thinking, I can read faces, so I’ll always know when people are scheming.”

“My strategy going into the Big Brother house will be really just being myself. Just unapologetic Angela and all that that encompasses. That someone who does wear their heart on their sleeve, I do have a big mouth, I’m not afraid to share my opinions and thoughts whether people want it or not.”

Brooklyn Rivera from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Brooklyn Rivera

Age: 34

Hometown: Covington, Ga.

Current City: Dallas

Occupation: Business administrator

Quotes: “I am going to be the next Big Brother winner because I’m resilient, I am a little bit stubborn, and I don’t do anything half-ass.”

“My strategy in the Big Brother is definitely going to be to use my conversation as a secret weapon. I like to say, ‘I’m a girl’s girl,’ but more than that I’m a people’s people.”

Cam Sullivan-Brown from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Cam Sullivan-Brown

Age: 25

Hometown: Bowie, Md.

Occupation: Physical therapist

Quotes: “I’m gonna win Big Brother because I’m charismatic, I’m suave, and I can get along with everybody. Plus, I’m super competitive, so the competitions are going to be mine.”

“My strategy is going to be to get in a big alliance, but with the mature people. With the older people, a lot of moms and stuff because they’re really good puppetmasters.”

Cedric Hodges from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Cedric Hodges

Age: 21

Hometown: Running Springs, Calif.Current City: Boise, Idaho

Occupation: Former marine

Quotes: “I’m going to win Big Brother because of my ability to adapt to any situation. I’m a people person. And a lot of the game that people overlook is the social game. If your alliance wants you out, you’re gone. You get backdoored, you’re gone…. I’m just the most wellrounded player in the house. I’m young, 21, I still got that good energy to bright everyone’s day.”

“My strategy going in is to just be the most observant person possible and gauge every encounter I have and move with that one step at a time.”

Chelsie Baham from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Chelsie Baham

Age: 27

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Occupation: Nonprofit director

Quotes: “I’m gonna win Big Brother for a few reasons. Number one, I’m a super fan, but number two, I have a little mixture of a great social game, I believe, and I’m competitive. Put those two together, you’ve got a winner BB26.”

“The kind of game I’m going to play in the Big Brother house is a really smart and strategic game. I’m going to try to come in, build as many relationship as possible, try not not cause any fights, any riots, lay low. And then when I need a win, oh baby, I’m going to win.”

Joseph Rodriguez from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Joseph Rodriguez

Age: 30

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Occupation: Video store clerk

Quotes: “I’m going to win Big Brother because I feel like in each of the categories — strategic, social physical — I’m good enough in all of them but not super overbearing to where people will notice how good I am at any of these categories, and I’ll be able to sneak up on them.”

“My general strategy in going into the Big Brother game is going to be kind of playing coy at first.”

Kenny Kelley from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Kenney Kelley

Age: 52

Hometown: Boston

Occupation: Former undercover cop

Quotes: “When it comes down to the end of the game, I’m finally going to be a person who is older and wins this competition outright.”

“My strategy in this game is going to be very complex because I’m going to take it week by week. I’m going to try to come in middle of the pack in the beginning.”

Kimo Apaka from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Kimo Apaka

Age: 35

Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii

Occupation: Mattress sales rep

Quotes: “I will win Big Brother because I’m a big fan of this show, and I’m a winner, and I want that $750,000 hello!”

“My strategy going into the Big Brother … I’m a native Hawaiian, so innately I think the ‘aloha’ spirit is just such an important thing for me to lead with. So I will be coming into the house with lots of aloha for people. I think it’s a very useful tool because it’ll help me to disarm the other houseguests, so I can wiggle my way into their hearts.”

Leah Peters from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Leah Peters

Age: 26

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Current City: Miami

Occupation: VIP cocktail server

Quotes: “I’m going to win Big Brother because 26 is my lucky number.”

“My strategy in the Big Brother house will be determined whenever I’m in there.”

Lisa Weintraub from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Lisa Weintraub

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Celebrity chef

Quotes: “I will win Big Brother because I am the best, and I’m in it to win it.”

“I’m going to play dynamic game … I’m going to treat this competition like it’s work and like it’s a business, and what that entails is that I will be a dynamic player. I will build and cultivate relationships of trust… and I will see, hear, and know everything.”

Makensy Manbeck from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Makensy Manbeck

Age: 22

Hometown: Houston

Occupation: Construction project manager

Quotes: “I think I’ll win Big Brother just because I keep saying this, but I think I’m a triple threat: socially, mentally, physically.”

“My strategy going into the Big Brother house is definitely to start out a little shy…. I don’t want to come on too strong… and then hopefully halfway through I’ll make some big moves… I’ll make my mark on the Big Brother house by being sweet with a little bit of spi

Matt Hardeman from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Matt Hardeman

Age: 25

Hometown: Loganville, Ga.

Current City: Roswell, Ga.

Occupation: Tech sales rep

Quotes: “I’m going to win Big Brother because I am the perfect balance of physical competitor … and a social game. I think that when people think I’m just brawn and athleticism, really what I bring more than that is my ability to connect with people and build trust.”

“My strategy playing this game is to lean on my strengths, but also be aware of my weaknesses.”

Quinn Martin from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Quinn Martin

Age: 25

Hometown: Lawton, Okla.

Current City: Omaha, Neb.

Occupation: Nurse recruiter

Quotes: “I’m going to win Big Brother because I’m a combination of everything it takes. Competitively, I have the background in sport… I was a dual spot collegiate athlete. And then socially, I was voted Most Likely to Brighten Your Day and won Homecoming Duke in college. And then strategically, I’m a real ‘rat in a cage’ type of guy.”

“Strategically, I think that there are four types of Big Brother players: snakes, rats, frogs, and doves. I myself am going to be a rat: only lie, cheat, and steal when my back is against the wall and I’m out of options…. I’m going to really try to align myself with more emotional players… so it’s harder and harder for them to stab me in the back.”

Rubina Bernabe from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: Rubina Bernabe

Age: 35

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Event bartender

Quotes: “I’m going to win Big Brother because my ‘why’ is bigger than anything in this house can stop me from. I’m here to rep for the Filipinos.”

“My strategy is to bring the big sis energy. I know it’s called Big Brother, but we need a big sis up in here. So my plan is to have a really good social game; I’m mildly competitive, but I’m not trying to put a target on my back, but it’ll come into play when it’s the right time.”

T-Kor Clottey from Big Brother - Season 26
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Name: T’kor Clottey

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago via London

Current City: Atlanta

Occupation: Crochet business owner

Quotes: “I will win Big Brother because I’m going to use the skills I have been embedded with throughout my life to meet this game. I’m a socialist at heart… so I’m going to read people, and I’m going to use that information to my advantage.”

“The kind of game that I’m going to play is I’m going to put on this persona of this very positive, bright spirit, that’s who I am naturally. But also the kind of double-edged nature of me is that I am very competitive, I can be combative, and I’m going to utilize those strengths to get me as far in the game as possible.”

Name: Tucker Des Lauriers

Age: 30

Hometown: Boston

Current City: Brooklyn

Occupation: Marketing and sales executive

Quotes: “Why I will win Big Brother is I have everything it takes. I’m the youngest of two older brothers. I was raised in a loud, wild Italian family, and I’ve had a lot of different walks of life … I’ve been around mental, physical, and emotional competition my entire life, and I love it. And I eat, sleep, and breathe it every day.”

“I’m going to be the light-hearted jokester, and I’m a chef, so I’m going to be the person who keeps everybody happy… I’m going to be the one cracking jokes and trying to simmer down the water.”

Big Brother

