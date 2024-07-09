‘Big Brother’ Season 26: See the Whole AI-Inspired House (PHOTOS)

The feeds are just days away from going live on Big Brother, and now we know the kind of digs the cast will be spending time in for Season 26 — and there’s an eclectic and electric series of designs indeed. CBS revealed photos of the entire house’s rooms, each of which was designed by artificial intelligence in keeping with this season’s theme of “BB Artificial Intelligence” or “BB AI.”

One room looks like it’s on loan from the set of the next Avatar movie, while another feels like we’ve just stepped into the world of Tron. Another still seems like something from 2001: A Space Odyssey, and there’s also a fairy fantasy world room that’s oozing with pink and has a unicorn mural to boot!

Here are the list of prompts that were used to create the rooms: “refreshing retreat for the Head of Household,” “futuristic bedroom for the year 2500, fit for five Houseguests,” “a fantasy fairy garden,” and “a sci-fi rocky planet setting.” Check out the photos below.