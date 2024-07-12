David and Babe, together again! Vincent Irizarry shared a photo of his reunion with his former All My Children co-stars Alexa Havins and Justin Bruening. Havins notably played Babe Carey, the daughter of Irizarry’s David Hayward, on the ABC soap.

“What a wonderful surprise running into these two beautiful kids the other evening, two of my very talented co-castmates on #allmychildren , #justinbruening (Jamie), and #alexahavins (Babe, my fictional daughter on the show with @bobbieeakes – Krystal, who apparently named our daughter after an adorable piglet),” he wrote on Instagram.

He ended his post with, “Love them both!”

Irizarry played the brilliant (and often villainous) David on All My Children from 1997 to the soap’s end in 2013. Havins joined the show in 2003 as Babe, who had a tumultuous romance with JR Chandler (Jacob Young).

During her four-year run on All My Children, Havins met and fell in love with Bruening, who played Jamie Martin. The couple married in 2005 and have three children together. Bruening is best known for his role as Cal in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.

All My Children premiered in 1970 and ran on ABC until its cancellation in 2011. The soap was briefly revived in 2013 as a web series.

Soap fans rejoiced in 2020 when it was announced that Pine Valley, a primetime revival of All My Children, was in the works with alums Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos executive producing.

It’s been nearly four years since the initial announcement. In 2023, AMC icon Susan Lucci revealed if there was still hope for the revival.

“You know, I think there is,” Lucci said on GMA. “I really thought it had gone away. Of course, with the writer’s strike and the actors’ strike, kind of everything, it felt like a very long time. But I am told that it is still alive, and certainly, I would be in the very best of hands with Kelly and Mark producing.”