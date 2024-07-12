20 ‘General Hospital’ Couples, Ranked

Avery Thompson
Anthony Geary and Genie Francis as Luke and Laura; Laura Wright and Maurice Benard as Carly and Sonny; Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Tabyana Ali as Spencer and Trina on 'General Hospital'
Bob D'Amico / ABC / Everett Collection / XJ Johnson / jpistudios.com

General Hospital has kept us riveted for over 60 years with plenty of red-hot romance. Countless couples have been introduced over the years, and many of them have been catapulted to supercouple status.

From Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis) to Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton), GH has never had a shortage of romance. In recent years, new power couples have emerged, like Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali), who have captivated us just like their predecessors.

TV Insider is taking a look back at 20 notable General Hospital couples and ranking them. So, who takes the top spot? Scroll down to find out. Plus, let us know in the comments below if you agree with our ranking.

General Hospital, Weekdays, Check Local Listings, ABC

Lindze Letherman and Scott Clifton in General Hospital
Adam Larkey / ABC

20. Dillon & Georgie

When General Hospital began to introduce a younger generation of characters in the early 2000s, fans quickly fell in love with Georgie (Lindze Letherman) and Dillon (Scott Clifton). As the daughter of Frisco and Felicia and son of Tracy Quartermaine, they were destined for a popular romance.

They started out as just friends, with Dillon standing in as Georgie’s fake boyfriend. Their young love, filled with such sweet, quirky, and quintessentially teen moments, was the perfect addition to the show and helped bring in a new batch of soap viewers (like myself) at the time.

Lynn Herring and Jon Lindstrom as Lucy and Kevin on 'Port Charles'
Andrew Eccles / TV Guide / ABC / Everett Collection

19. Kevin & Lucy

Very few men can handle a larger-than-life woman like Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), but Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) can. Since they are complete opposites, Kevin and Lucy always push each other. They’re on each other’s toes, which keeps their relationship—regardless of whether or not they’re romantically together—interesting. Kevin’s married to Laura now, but his relationship (which played out on GH and Port Charles) to Lucy will never be forgotten.

Brad Maule, Jacklyn Zeman as Tony and Bobbie on 'General Hospital'
Cathy Blavis / ABC / Everett Collection

18. Bobbie & Tony

Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) and Tony (Brad Maule) never had it easy. They had to endure the tragic loss of their daughter B.J. after a bus accident. In one of GH’s most gut-wrenching storylines, they made the decision to give their daughter’s heart to young Maxie. Bobbie and Tony were never the same after their daughter’s death, and the Carly drama sealed their fate. However, the love between them was always there. Bobbie was by Tony’s side as he succumbed to the encephalitis epidemic. “I will carry you with me until B.J. comes for me, too,” Bobbie told Tony.

Nicholas Chavez & Tabyana Ali as Spencer & Trina on 'General Hospital'
ABC / Christine Bartolucci

17. Spencer & Trina

A true next generation supercouple! Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) had an invisible string tying them together the second they crossed paths in Port Charles. Like his father, Nikolas, Spencer had a bad boy vibe to him at first, and Trina couldn’t resist. Following their steamy will-they-won’t-they-dynamic, Sprina finally got together. However, their happiness was short-lived—for now. Spencer is presumed dead at the moment, and it’s unclear when he’ll return. For Trina’s sake, let’s hope he finds his way back to Port Charles soon.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) on 'General Hospital'
ABC / Ron Tom

16. Jax & Carly

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Sonny love to fall in love with the same woman. First Brenda, then Carly. When Carly and Jax got together, many believed he was better for her than Sonny. You can make your arguments for either side. When Jax and Carly didn’t have any drama (which was rare), they were great together. Even though they’re no longer together, something great came out of their relationship. Jax and Carly have a daughter named Josslyn (Eden McCoy), who is the perfect mix of them.

Natalia Livingston (Emily) and Tyler Christopher (Nikolas) on 'General Hospital'
Michael Yarish / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

15. Nikolas & Emily

Similar to Lucky and Elizabeth, Emily (Natalia Livingston) and Nikolas (Tyler Christopher) were part of the GH teen crowd in the 1990s. They got caught up in a love triangle with Emily’s first love, Zander (Chad Brannon), but Emily and Nikolas ultimately couldn’t stay away from each other. Nikolas was a pillar for Emily as she dealt with breast cancer. The love between them radiated off them during their 2004 wedding. Emily was murdered in 2007, which left Nikolas devastated. Nikolas went on to have other loves, but it’s safe to say his heart always belonged to Emily and that never changed even after her death.

John Ingle & Anna Lee as Edward & Lila on 'General Hospital'
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

14. Edward & Lila

Edward (John Ingle) and Lila (Anna Lee) were the patriarch and matriarch of the Quartermaine family. Despite the drama their kids and grandkids got involved in, Edward and Lila remained united. Through the decades, they were wholly committed to each other. When Lila died in 2004, Edward was devastated. When Edward passed away, his final word was simply “Lila.” His only love until the very end.

Bradford Anderson and Kirsten Storms as Spinelli and Maxie on 'General Hospital'
Disney / Christine Bartolucci

13. Maxie & Spinelli

The Jackal and his Maximista… where do we even begin? Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) proved they were a great dynamic duo when they teamed up to find the Text Message Killer after Georgie’s death. Right away, it was obvious that Spinelli was enchanted by Maxie and totally in love with her. Maxie and Spinelli finally got together and blessed us such an adorable and quirky romance amidst all the doom and gloom in Port Charles. After some on-again-off-again relationship turmoil over the years, Spixie is back on track in the current GH storyline.

Wally Kurth, Rena Sofer as Ned and Lois on 'General Hospital'
Donna Svennevik / ABC / Everett Collection

12. Ned & Lois

Ned (Wally Kurth), trying to escape the Quartermaine name, began moonlighting as rockstar Eddie Maine. That’s how he met Lois (Rena Sofer) back in the day. Lois fell in love with Eddie as Ned kept his true identity a secret. Ned and Lois’ relationship was full of fire from day one. Who could forget when Lois found out Ned’s identity and popped out of a birthday cake at his other wife Katherine’s party? Ned and Lois share a daughter, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), and have dedicated themselves to being great co-parents despite things not working out romantically.

Anthony Geary, Jane Elliot as Luke and Tracy on 'General Hospital'
Adam Larkey / ABC / Everett Collection

11. Luke & Tracy

Luke and Tracy (Jane Elliot) were lightning in a bottle. The chemistry between Geary and Elliot was too perfect to ignore. Following the dramatic highs and lows of Luke and Laura, Luke’s relationship with Tracy was a total 180. They were fun and wacky and gave us the perfect enemies-to-lovers story. Over the years, Luke and Tracy became one of GH’s most beloved couples and proved that you can have more than one great love in your life. In another universe, Luke and his Spanky got their happily ever after and lived out the rest of their days on the Haunted Star.

Kimberly McCullough (Robin) and Jason Thompson (Patrick) on 'General Hospital'
Ron Tom / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

10. Robin & Patrick

Robin and Patrick (Jason Thompson) gave us all the hospital drama goodness when Patrick entered the picture in 2005. These two didn’t like each other at first, but their chemistry was off the charts. They challenged each other inside and outside of the hospital. Their romance started out hot and heavy, but the emotional depth of the relationship is what really took Robin and Patrick into supercouple territory. They had some road bumps, most notably over kids, but they emerged stronger than ever and now have their perfect family.

Finola Hughes, Ian Buchanan as Anna and Duke on 'General Hospital'
Bob D'Amico / ABC / Everett Collection

9. Duke & Anna

Watching Duke (Ian Buchanan) and Anna (Finola Hughes) always felt so magical. The mobster and the spy were destined to explore a fiery romance, and they charmed us with that first intimate tango. Their happy ending came to a screeching halt when Duke was seemingly killed. When they reunited years later, their reconciliation was short-lived when Duke was killed (seemingly for good). If they’d had the chance, Anna and Duke could have really had a solid run. Maybe third time’s the charm? Maybe Duke will turn out to be alive (again) and return to Port Charles for another tango.

Rebecca Herbst, Jonathan Jackson as Elizabeth & Lucky on 'General Hospital'
Craig Sjodin / ABC / Everett Collection

8. Lucky & Elizabeth

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) relationship in their teen years was built on a foundation of trust. Lucky supported Elizabeth in the aftermath of her rape, and he was so incredibly protective of her. It didn’t take long for Lucky and Elizabeth to fall in love. They were so devoted to each other, and their vow exchange was one of the most romantic GH moments. As is the case with soap operas, Lucky and Elizabeth were thrown countless curveballs over the years and have always had an on-again-off-again relationship. But these two are soulmates, and it’s possible we could see their love rekindled when Jackson returns to Port Charles.

Vanessa Marcil, Maurice Benard as Brenda and Sonny on 'General Hospital'
Craig Sjodin / ABC / Everett Collection

7. Sonny & Brenda

Benard has managed to be a part of two GH supercouples. Before Carly came along, there was Brenda (Vanessa Marcil). Sonny and Brenda were like a five-alarm fire, full of passion and turmoil. Their relationship was mostly angst, but their unwavering chemistry made them irresistible. When Marcil returned to GH in 2010 after a seven-year absence, you could feel the ground shift when Sonny and Brenda locked eyes for the first time. Simply iconic.

Tristan Rogers, Emma Samms as Robert & Holly on 'General Hospital'
Craig Sjodin / ABC / Everett Collection

6. Robert & Holly

Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Holly (Emma Samms) started out as friends but quickly turned into lovers. When they first met, Holly was dating Luke, Robert’s best friend. With Luke presumed dead, Holly found out she was pregnant and about to be deported. Robert offered to marry her, and she accepted. From there, these two fell in love. A marriage of convenience turned out to be a true love match.

Despite a heated love triangle with Luke and a secret ex-wife, Holly and Robert withstood the romantic hurricanes that came their way for a time. No one can deny Holly and Robert had one of the most romantic relationships, and they need to just stop fighting it and reunite for good.

Kelly Monaco and Steve Burton as Sam & Jason on 'General Hospital'
Patrick Wymore / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

5. Sam & Jason

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason’s (Steve Burton) love story sparked while Sam was pregnant with Sonny’s child. Jason stepped in and pretended to be the father. From there, Sam and Jason fell in love. Jason, ever the resolute, stone cold hit man, was a rock for Sam. He supported Sam when she lost her baby, and their bond only strengthened from there. Sam and Jason have faced countless struggles, and they’ve always endured.

It’s been 20 years since they first crossed paths, and they still have so much heat in their eyes whenever they look at each other.  Their romance was written in the stars across Port Charles. For those that know JaSam, stars mean everything. 

Jack Wagner, Kristina Wagner as Frisco & Felicia on 'General Hospital'
ABC / Everett Collection

4. Frisco & Felicia

Talk about a fun meet-cute! Felicia (Kristina Wagner) showed up in Port Charles looking for a family heirloom that we later learned Frisco (Jack Wagner) unknowingly had all along. These two went on quite the adventure to find the Aztec treasure and created their own fairy tale.

Frisco and Felicia have endured ups and downs over the years—Frisco’s dangerous career and Maxie’s heart transplant—and should have been more present parents to Maxie and Georgie during their young adult years, but their early years together were nothing short of epic.

Michael Sutton, Kimberly McCullough as Stone and Robin on 'General Hospital'
Craig Sjodin / ABC / Everett Collection

3. Robin & Stone

Robin (Kimberly McCullough) and Stone (Michael Sutton) didn’t have much time together, but their love shined despite the odds. In one of the most captivating and relevant storylines of the 1990s, Stone was diagnosed with AIDS.

Robin was by his side every step of the way. Their romance was pure, unconditional love. Fate was a hurdle they just couldn’t clear. Robin was there with Stone until the very end, and he died after getting one last glimpse of his true love.

Anthony Geary, Genie Francis as Luke and Laura on 'General Hospital'
Bob D'Amico / ABC / Everett Collection

2. Luke & Laura

Look, Luke and Laura are at the top of most GH supercouples lists, and we can’t deny the magnitude this relationship had on the world in the 1980s. Their wedding was watched by 30 million people. That’s top supercouple status right there.

Luke and Laura made General Hospital appointment television. It’s no secret they saved the show. If GH had their version of Avengers, Luke and Laura would be in that group.

However, we can’t ignore the origin of their relationship. Luke raped Laura, and they later fell in love and married. They’ll always be one of the most iconic couples in soap history, but that defining moment of their relationship keeps them out of the top spot.

Laura Wright and Maurice Benard as Sonny and Carly on 'General Hospital'
XJ Johnson / jpistudios.com

1. Sonny & Carly

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (played by Sarah Brown, Tamara Braun, and Laura Wright) became one of the most powerful GH super couples of the 1990s and 2000s. They had electric chemistry from the moment they shared the screen. In the wake of a mega supercouple like Luke and Laura in the 1980s, Sonny and Carly managed to usher in and solidify a new generation of power couple in Port Charles.

The intensity of their relationship never waned when new actresses stepped into the role of Carly. In fact, each version of Carly has illuminated other aspects of her relationship with Sonny. For nearly 20 years, Sonny and Carly have weathered their fair share of highs and lows. At the end of the day, these two will always be soulmates.

