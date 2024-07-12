Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

General Hospital has kept us riveted for over 60 years with plenty of red-hot romance. Countless couples have been introduced over the years, and many of them have been catapulted to supercouple status.

From Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis) to Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton), GH has never had a shortage of romance. In recent years, new power couples have emerged, like Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali), who have captivated us just like their predecessors.

TV Insider is taking a look back at 20 notable General Hospital couples and ranking them. So, who takes the top spot? Scroll down to find out. Plus, let us know in the comments below if you agree with our ranking.

General Hospital, Weekdays, Check Local Listings, ABC