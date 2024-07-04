Who will Anthony Michael Hall play in Reacher Season 3?

“OK, so I don’t want to get in trouble here,” Hall jokes in the video above, shot when when he visited the TV Insider office to promote Trigger Warning.

“The character is Zachary Beck,” Hall shares. “And on the surface he’s like a wholesale rug dealer, but this guy’s living like The Great Gatsby or a mobster like no other.” And how dos Reacher get involved with Beck? Says Hall, “Reacher kind of saves his ass in the opening of Season 3, and that leads to them kind of striking up a friendship.”

Hall was announced to be joining the series in February, alongside Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49). Cassidy will play Susan Duffy, a DEA agent from Boston.

The third season of Reacher is based on the book Persuader. Hall informs that the title refers to a type of gun. “Which is news to me…I’m not a big gun guy.” Persuader is the seventh book in Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series. Said star Alan Ritchson in an Instagram post earlier this year, “Persuader is one of the best books there is.”

Hall raved about working with Ritchson, who is also a producer on the Prime Video series. Hall says that as the star of a show, “you have to show leadership and you have to show humility and you have to work hard, just like the crew…He’s a really busy guy, but he’s doing a great job on he’s a good actor.”

Hall continues, “He’s also very involved, I can tell you, in the trenches, like he’s very aware of camera and technical aspects and he’s very vocal about that too.”

Of the upcoming season, Hall says, “I think that people that are fans of the show, they’ll they’ll be very impressed.”

