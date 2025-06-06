6 Burning Questions We Have for ‘Reacher’ Season 4

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Alan Ritchson - 'Reacher
Amazon Prime Video

Reacher

 More

He’s Reacher. He’s 6’5″. He weighs 250 pounds. He can snap bad guys in half like twig. He looks like he can benchpress small cars for fun. He’s also the man your dad low-key idolizes.

Based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, the first season of the action series introduced Alan Ritchson as the titular character in all his hulking glory. A former U.S. Army military police major with extensive combat skills and a knack for finding answers, Reacher took the rural town of Margrave by storm when he went about cleaning up the rural Georgia homestead after the murder of his brother. In the second season, Reacher avenged the death of a former member of his old Army unit, which allowed him to raise heck on a tech company gone awry with an arms dealer.

'Reacher' Season 4: Cast, Premiere Date, Trailer, More Details
Related

'Reacher' Season 4: Cast, Premiere Date, Trailer, More Details

Season 3 saw Reacher once again come face to face with a few ghosts from his past as the mortal man of steel agreed to help the DEA take down a drug smuggler. Based on the seventh book in the Reacher series, Persuader, Reacher went undercover as a bodyguard for the son of “rug importer” Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), gradually earning his trust and becoming a key player in his operation.

After the events of the season finale “Unfinished Business,” Reacher was last seen riding off into the sunset on the back of a motorcycle, heading into Season 4, but leaving behind a few questions fans might have for upcoming seasons, as well as a potential spinoff.

Reacher, streaming now, Prime Video

Brian Tee - 'Reacher'
Amazon Prime Video

Did Reacher go too far this time?

Reacher is known for his brand of no-nonsense justice, which is a big part of why fans love him. Whether he’s putting prison bullies in their place or rescuing hostages in the heat of the moment, he relies on brute strength, combat skills, and a sharp sense of humor to set things right. It’s this combination that makes him a true hero. But in Season 3, his need for vengeance took over, potentially clouding his sense of right and wrong.

Prior to the events of Season 3, Reacher and Lieutenant Colonel Francis Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee) were involved in a highly classified military operation during which Quinn betrayed Reacher’s team, leading to the death of Dominique Kohl, Reacher’s protégé. Reacher shot Quinn in the head, believing he had killed him— but, as they say, you can’t keep a bad man down.

After months of recovery, Quinn emerged alive, though with a degree of amnesia that left him unable to recall Reacher’s face or his role in Dominique’s death. In his final moments, staring down the barrel of Reacher’s gun, he was asked, “You really don’t remember me?” When Quinn insisted he didn’t, Reacher replied coldly, “All that matters is her name is Dominique.”

Was it moral for Reacher to punish a man who had no memory of the sin for which he was punished? Perhaps not. But Quinn was hardly an innocent as an arms dealer who trafficked in military secrets and reveled in torture. His death may not have come for the right reason, but it was justice all the same.

What is next for Frances Neagley?

A former member of the 110th Special Investigations Unit and part of Reacher’s trusted inner circle, Frances Neagley (played by Maria Sten) is known for her fierce loyalty, expert hand-to-hand combat, and sharpshooting skills. She’s also one of the few people in the world who has Reacher’s complete trust.

Now working as a private investigator in Chicago, the former special unit officer is set to headline her own spin-off series, Neagley, expected to premiere in 2026. A complex figure with trust issues to match Reacher’s and a graduate of the same “charm school,” the show will explore the mysterious past that shaped her into an elite soldier with specialized skills, as she investigates the death of a close confidante.

Shaun Sipos, Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten - 'Reacher'

Who is left in 110th Special Investigations Unit?

Reacher’s former military unit was made up of a group of highly skilled military police officers, each handpicked by Reacher himself. The unit was disbanded after their handling of Operation Kite Runner.

He reunited with most of his former colleagues in Season 2, but Calvin Franz (Luke Bilyk) was thrown from a helicopter by the Shane Langston, the head of security for New Age Technologies. Former unit member Tony Swan (Shannon Kook) was also murdered and dismembered, his biometric data used to frame him after he was exposed as an undercover agent. Additional former members of the unit Manuel Orozco (Edsson Morales) and Jorge Sanchez (Andres Collantes) were murdered as part of a conspiracy to cover up wrongdoing by New Age Technologies.

Former Master Sergeant Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) was the only member to make an appearance in Season 3, leaving only four members standing, including Karla Dixon, David O’Donnell, Susan Turner, and the mysterious Wade.

Johnny Berchtold and Alan Ritchson - 'Reacher'
Amazon Prime Video

Will we see Richard again?

Unlike most of the people who’ve surrounded him throughout his life, Richard Beck (Johnny Berchtold) is a fairly good kid. He’s decent, morally grounded, and, unfortunately, prone to being kidnapped.

After the death of his crimelord father, Richard seized the chance to start over. In the season finale, following his father’s murder, he fled the family mansion with a bag of cash originally intended for a major arms deal.

While the exact amount was never stated, it was likely several million, or at least enough to buy a new identity and begin a quieter, happier life somewhere far away, ideally with a much lower risk of abduction. So the chances of Richard returning are probably pretty slim.

Will we see anyone from previous seasons again?

After three seasons, Reacher has made a few friends along the way, and few stand out as fan favorites.

For example, Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) had some powerful chemistry with the hulking hero, but in the end, opted to stay in the town of Margrave to help clean it up. The two parted ways amicably with Roscoe even encouraged Reacher to keep in touch, thus leaving the door open for possible guest spots in future seasons. But alas, Conklin was not part of Season 2 nor 3, and it is unlikely that she will be part of Season 4. 

The same can be said for most fan-favorite characters who cross paths with Reacher. Due to his nomadic lifestyle, he meets many people but seldom stays connected to them. The only recurring exception is Frances Neagley, who has a good chance of returning since she is a key character in Without Fail, the sixth book in the series and rumored to be the basis for Season 4. Neagley also appears in the books The Affair, Small Wars, and Night School, making her one of the only characters to appear across multiple Reacher novels.

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher - Season 3

Which Reacher book is up next for adaptation?

Reacher Season 1 is based on Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor, while Season 2 jumps ahead to the eleventh book, Bad Luck and Trouble. As mentioned, Season 3 adapts the seventh book, Persuader. So it’s safe to say the series isn’t following any strict chronological order. According to series creator and author Child, the team is choosing the books that best serve the story and help build a fully realized version of the character.

In an interview with Empire, Child said, “There was no reason to do them in order. We had massive discussions about it. The thinking went like this: Killing Floor introduces Reacher as a person. So, which book shows his professional life, and what he did while he was in the Army? The result was Bad Luck And Trouble.”

For Season 4, Child has hinted that the sixth book, Without Fail, might serve as the foundation for the storyline. In it, Reacher is tasked with hunting down would-be assassins who have the president-elect in their sights.

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns

The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Reacher

Alan Ritchson

Anthony Michael Hall

Brian Tee

Johnny Berchtold

Luke Bilyk

Maria Sten

Shannon Kook

Willa Fitzgerald




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Christopher Meloni
1
‘Law & Order’ Star Christopher Meloni Shares Tragic Family Loss
Eric Martsolf - 'Days of our Lives'
2
Eric Martsolf Opens Up About Filming John Black’s Tearful ‘Days’ Funeral
Lacey Chabert in 'Haul Out the Holly'
3
‘Haul Out the Halloween’ on Hallmark: Lacey Chabert Scares Up a ‘Halloweentown’ Reunion
4
Oliver Stark & Aisha Hinds Reveal When They Broke on ‘9-1-1’ Set
JEOPARDY! MASTERS - “The Finals” - Hosted by Ken Jennings, top-ranked contestants compete for the $500,000 grand prize. The finals feature Yogesh Raut, Victoria Groce and Juveria Zaheer. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard)
5
‘Jeopardy! Masters’: Yogesh Raut Speaks Out After Dramatic Win