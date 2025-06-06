He’s Reacher. He’s 6’5″. He weighs 250 pounds. He can snap bad guys in half like twig. He looks like he can benchpress small cars for fun. He’s also the man your dad low-key idolizes.

Based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, the first season of the action series introduced Alan Ritchson as the titular character in all his hulking glory. A former U.S. Army military police major with extensive combat skills and a knack for finding answers, Reacher took the rural town of Margrave by storm when he went about cleaning up the rural Georgia homestead after the murder of his brother. In the second season, Reacher avenged the death of a former member of his old Army unit, which allowed him to raise heck on a tech company gone awry with an arms dealer.

Season 3 saw Reacher once again come face to face with a few ghosts from his past as the mortal man of steel agreed to help the DEA take down a drug smuggler. Based on the seventh book in the Reacher series, Persuader, Reacher went undercover as a bodyguard for the son of “rug importer” Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), gradually earning his trust and becoming a key player in his operation.

After the events of the season finale “Unfinished Business,” Reacher was last seen riding off into the sunset on the back of a motorcycle, heading into Season 4, but leaving behind a few questions fans might have for upcoming seasons, as well as a potential spinoff.

