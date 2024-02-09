‘Reacher’: Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy Join Season 3

Prime Video‘s Reacher is expanding its cast for its upcoming third season as Anthony Michael Hall (The Goldbergs) and Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49) have joined the action-drama as series regulars.

As reported by Variety, Hall is set to play Zachary Beck, a formidable and successful businessman who is also a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard. He is the owner of a rug import company that Reacher and his associates believe is a cover-up for a more nefarious operation.

Cassidy, meanwhile, will portray Susan Duffy, an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

Reacher‘s third season is currently in production and is based on the seventh book (Persuader) in Lee Child’s best-selling Jack Reacher series. In the novel, Reacher works with the DEA to bring down Beck, whom he suspects of drug smuggling, and attempts to retrieve an undercover agent.

Developed by Nick Santora, Reacher premiered on Prime Video on February 4, 2022, and finished airing its second season on January 19, 2024. The show stars Alan Ritchson in the titular role alongside Malcolm Goodwin, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos.

Hall is best known for his roles in various John Hughes films, including teen classics Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Weird Science. Since 2019, he has appeared in ABC’s The Goldbergs, playing security guard Rusty Perott. His other TV credits include Community, Warehouse 13, Awkward, Riverdale, and The Blacklist.

Cassidy is a British actress best known for her roles in The Man Who Fell to Earth and Lodge 49. Her other credits include The Tudors, Vera, The Paradise, Olympus, The Woman in White, and The Last Kingdom. She most recently appeared in the British true crime drama series The Hunt For Raoul Moat.

A third season of Reacher was confirmed on December 2, 2023, ahead of the Season 2 release, which became the No. 1 most-watched title on Prime Video across TV and film for its premiere week.

Reacher, Season 3, TBA, Prime Video