Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s Estranged Husband Slams Her New Boyfriend & Says He Misses Her

Ryan Anderson, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard‘s estranged husband, has opened up in a TikTok livestream about how much he misses his ex-wife and how he thinks her new boyfriend, Ken Urker, is just in it for the publicity.

Anderson went live on the social media app on Tuesday (July 2), which he said marked the three-year anniversary of when he and Blanchard first started dating. He also apologized to Blanchard after getting into a text argument with Urker earlier in the day.

“Sorry, Gypsy, for fighting with Ken over text,” Anderson said, per People. “I did ask how you were because I am genuinely curious how you’re doing because we are going through the show thing and I am curious about you. Is what it is; I can’t help it. I do still care whether you want me to or not.”

Viewers have been getting a close look at the breakdown of Anderson and Blanchard’s marriage in the docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which is currently airing on Lifetime.

“July 2nd, I shot fireworks off for her tonight like three years ago,” Anderson added. “Yeah, I need to move on, but guys, I have my moments where I miss her, and today is one of them. Because like I said, I met her three years ago for the first time. We talked for a year and like a month before I got to meet her.”

“If Gypsy was just my girlfriend, I get it completely,” Anderson continued. “But we were legit married for a year and eight months like. Communication between us really just stopped. Even after she left, we talked a lot. So you know it’s hard for me. It’s hard for me now the show started that communication [between] us is not what it was. It’s difficult.”

Anderson and Blanchard began talking while the latter was serving a 10-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. They tied the knot while Blanchard was still locked up and then moved in together following Blanchard’s release in December 20203.

However, just three months later, Blanchard took to her private Facebook page, where she revealed, “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.”

Since then, Blanchard has rekindled her romance with her former fiancé, Urker, and things seem to be going very well.

In a recent YouTube Q&A, Blanchard said, “Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life. I was in a marriage that I wasn’t happy with, and I knew that my heart was elsewhere. And so I followed that.” She went on to say she is “the happiest” she’s “ever been.”

Addressing Urker, Anderson implied he only came back into the picture due to the publicity. “That’s why you came back, fool,” Anderson stated. “You saw all the attention she was getting.”

“I don’t like Ken,” he added. “He’s a punk.”

Despite his feelings toward Urker, Anderson told his followers to not be mean to Blanchard. “Do not be against Gypsy if you guys like me,” he shared. “I want y’all to support Gypsy. I think Gypsy’s great, Gypsy’s amazing. I still have all the love in the world for Gypsy. I’m not gonna say anything negative about her even if I want to or even if I feel like she deserves it… I have too much respect for her.”