Gypsy Rose Blanchard is living her best life as she unveils her new look following recent nose reconstruction surgery.

Blanchard revealed the look on her TikTok page, sharing a video at the beach, showing off her tan, blonde locks, and cosmetically altered nose. The clip sees Blanchard posing on the boardwalk in a pink dress while Sabrina Carpenter’s new song “Espresso” plays in the background.

Many fans praised the new look on TikTok, including Carpenter herself, who wrote in the comments section, “You served.”

Blanchard was released from prison in December after serving seven years of her 10-year sentence for her part in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. For years, Dee Dee convinced people her daughter was terminally ill with the mind of a 7-year-old and suffered from various ailments and illnesses, including muscular dystrophy and leukemia.

She announced her intentions to have surgery last month, telling People, “I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Following her release from prison, Blanchard has gone through a lot of changes, including filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. Since then, she has started to rekindle her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

“Unfortunately tonight’s not date night,” Blanchard told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for Lifetime’s For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 1. “He lives in Dallas, and I live in Louisiana.”

However, it seems the pair will soon be spending a lot more time together. “He’s actually going to be moving to Louisiana to be closer to me,” Blanchard revealed.

Blanchard and Urker connected through a prison pen pal program and got engaged in 2019. However, they eventually split, and Blanchard later met Anderson, whom she married in 2022 while in prison.

“I think with our history, we’ve always had a very close connection,” Blanchard said of Urker while speaking with ET. “Having that foundation has been essential to our reconnection and we’re just hopeful for what our future has in store. I know that I’m going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life.”

While Blanchard thinks Urker is “the one,” she isn’t planning to rush back into marriage any time soon.

“I’ve always said Ken was my soulmate,” she shared. “But I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself. I don’t want to put expectations and make things too heavy. We’re just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has.”

Fans will be able to follow Blanchard’s post-prison life in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Premieres, June 3, Lifetime