Gypsy Rose Blanchard followed her heart back to her “true love,” and she is now the “happiest” she has ever been in her life.

As previously reported, Blanchard filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, three months after being released from prison. Since then, she has rekindled her romance with her former fiancé, Ken Urker, and things seem to be going super well.

“I filed for divorce and I followed my heart to true love,” Blanchard said in a fan Q&A video on her recently launched YouTube channel. “I felt like I made that choice as a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart.”

“Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life. I was in a marriage that I wasn’t happy with, and I knew that my heart was elsewhere. And so I followed that,” she continued, noting that she is “the happiest” she’s “ever been.”

“I’m not ashamed of that,” she added.

In fact, things are going so well that Blanchard has declared herself a dog mom. When asked if she has any pets, the Lifetime documentary star shared, “We kind of, we share Parker [Urker’s dog]. Parker’s not mine, but since I’m dating him, I’m the girlfriend, so I’m taking on that mommy role to Parker.”

Back in March, Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson on her private Facebook, writing, “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.”

Blanchard and Anderson had connected while the former was serving a 10-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. For years, Dee Dee convinced people that her daughter was terminally ill with the mind of a 7-year-old and suffered from various ailments and illnesses, including muscular dystrophy and leukemia.

Since her release from prison in December, fans have been able to get an insight into Blanchard’s time behind bars and her plans for the future in the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the follow-up Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.