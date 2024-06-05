All American: Homecoming will end with Season 3 on The CW. With this spinoff’s cancellation, its sister series All American is the only show standing from the network’s former content slate following its major programming overhaul. Walker got the ax in May and Superman & Lois will end with its upcoming fourth season.

Here’s everything we know about All American: Homecoming‘s cancellation and what it means for All American: Homecoming Season, now the final season.

All American: Homecoming cast was surprised by cancellation

Showrunner and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll was “devastated” to learn The CW’s decision.

“I’m devastated to learn that All American: Homecoming will not be moving forward with more episodes and that this new season premiering in July will be our final one,” she said, per Deadline. “However, I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led by Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons. We made this show for the culture and thank our loyal audience and fans for taking this ride with us. We made this show so that our community, our kids (and their dreams), could be seen and celebrated every week and we are proud to say we accomplished that mission… Especially with this exciting final season which we can’t wait to show you all. So with a heavy but proud heart, I give one final shoutout to our favorite Bringston Lions!”

According to Deadline, the cast was informed of the cancellation on Tuesday, June 4, one day before the cancellation was announced wide.

All American: Homecoming Season 3 premiere date was moved up

All American: Homecoming Season 3 will premiere on Monday, July 8 at 9/8c on The CW. This is a departure from the norm for the series, which usually airs in the fall. Its earlier premiere date was a sign that the series’ future was in question at the network. The CW calls the final season “the best yet.”

“We want to thank the cast, crew, producers, NK, Marqui, and everybody at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for their hard work and dedication in telling these important stories for three incredible seasons,” the network said in a statement on Wednesday, June 6. “The upcoming final season is the best yet and we cannot wait to share it with fans beginning on Monday, July 8.”

All American Season 6 wraps up on July 15.

All American: Homecoming Season 3 plot & cast

The All American spinoff is another sports tale told in the setting of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The school in the series is called Bringston University. In it, a young tennis hopeful (Maya’s Simone) and an elite baseball player (Cory Hardrict‘s Marcus) tackle the high stakes of college athletics while navigating the complexities of their personal lives.

More details about the Season 3 plot will be announced at a later time, but the series also stars Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, Martin Bobb-Semple, and Rhoyle Ivy King.

All American: Homecoming, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, July 8, 9/8c, The CW