Walker has been canceled after four seasons at The CW. Star and executive producer Jared Padalecki helped announce the cancellation on Tuesday, May 21, saying it was a “tough piece of news” to deliver to fans.

“Howdy y’all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season,” the Supernatural alum wrote on Instagram. “It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off. After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful.”

“Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… WITH THE FANS!” Padalecki continued. “In this world, home isn’t a ‘place’; it’s a relationship. ‘Places’ can be lost. ‘Relationships’ can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever. It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again.”

“We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons,” The CW said in a statement, per Variety. “We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network.”

Walker is a reimagining of Chuck Norris‘ Walker, Texas Ranger. It’s currently airing its fourth season on The CW. The Season 4 finale, which will now serve as the series finale, will air on June 26.

Co-starring in the series with Padalecki are Odette Annable, Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, and Jeff Pierre.

Walker and All American were absent from The CW’s schedule for the Fall 2024-2025 season announced on May 16, raising questions about the shows’ fates despite both of them being some of the network’s most-watched titles. The CW bosses Dennis Miller and Brad Schwartz implied that the absences didn’t necessarily spell trouble for the series.

“We didn’t feel any need to rush to meet some Upfront deadline,” Schwartz, the President of Entertainment at The CW, told Deadline on May 16. “All American is on the air right now, so we’re seeing how that does. Walker is about [seven] episodes in. We don’t need to make a decision on those anytime soon, unless except for some artificial Upfront deadline. I feel like we have really gotten to a 12 month a year development and greenlight cycle. You’ll hear some pickups in the next few weeks.”

The Walker cancellation comes less than one week after that statement. All American‘s fate is still unknown. The series airs its 100th episode on Monday, May 27 on The CW. The fate of its spinoff series, All American: Homecoming, is also up in the air.

Walker, Season 4 Finale, Wednesday, June 26, 8/7c, The CW