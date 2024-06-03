‘All American’ Renewed for Season 7, ‘The Chosen’ Season 4 to Air on The CW

The CW isn’t saying goodbye to all its scripted programming just yet!

The network has renewed All American—its most-watched show across all platforms—for a 13-episode Season 7. It will air in 2025. The network has also picked up unscripted magic series Penn & Teller: Fool Us for Season 11 and announced that The Chosen Season 4 (after its theatrical release) will make its broadcast television debut on Sunday, September 1, at 8/7c.

“A strong fall is going to lead into an even stronger 2025 on The CW as new seasons of All American, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and The Chosen join NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, ACC football & basketball, Pac-12 football, Wild Cards, Superman & Lois, The Librarians, Inside the NFL, Sullivan’s Crossing and much more,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network.

“Through six seasons, All American remains a top performer for The CW as the network’s most-watched series across all linear and digital platforms. Penn & Teller: Fool Us continues to be appointment television for families over a decade into its run,” he continued in his statement. “And we are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Chosen and bring the latest season of this groundbreaking drama exclusively to broadcast audiences across the country.”

The news of All American‘s renewal comes as its sixth season is currently airing (and received an order of two additional episodes in April), with the finale slated for Monday, July 15. The series also recently celebrated a milestone, reaching its 100th episode. This news also comes following the cancellation of Walker, currently in its fourth season, in May. Superman & Lois is coming back for its fourth and final season this fall. All American‘s spinoff, Homecoming, will be debuting its third season on July 8, with its future beyond that unknown.