‘Sister Wives’ Star Garrison Brown’s Cause of Death Revealed

Garrison Brown, the son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown, died at 25 years old on Tuesday, March 5, and now an autopsy has confirmed his cause of death.

According to the Coconino County Medical Examiner autopsy obtained by People, the reality star died from a gunshot wound to the head. His passing was ruled as death by suicide.

The report also lists a contributing factor in his death was ethanol intoxication, also known as alcohol poisoning. Garrison’s blood alcohol level was noted as .307% based on his iliac blood analysis and .370% based on his vitreous analysis. Anything above 0.40% is considered potentially fatal.

Garrison also had traces of caffeine in his system at the time of his death, according to the autopsy.

As previously reported, police responded to a report of a death at Garrison’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday, March 5. He was found dead on the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His 22-year-old brother, Gabriel Brown, whom Garrison lived with, is said to have arrived at the house and found Garrison there.

At the time, Janelle and Kody released a joint statement on social media, writing, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Fans came to know Garrison through the TLC series Sister Wives, which follows Kody and his polygamist lifestyle, where he shares 18 children with four women. Garrison was one of Kody and Janelle’s six children, alongside Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Hunter, and Savanah.

Janelle and Kody separated in December 2022, a year after fellow sister wife Christine left the polygamist marriage. Shortly after Janelle’s announcement, Meri also revealed that she and Kody had parted ways, leaving Robyn as his only remaining wife.

Garrison was most recently seen in Christine and David Woolley’s wedding special, Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.