‘Sister Wives’ Shows Garrison Brown’s Heartbreaking Funeral – Fans React

It was an emotional episode of Sister Wives on Sunday night (May 18) as family and friends gathered for the funeral of Garrison Brown, the son of Janelle and Kody Brown, who died by suicide at 25 on March 5, 2024.

The TLC reality series provided an inside look at the funeral service, which took place at Penrose Cemetery in Byron, Wyoming, where Garrison’s grandmother Cheryl is also buried. Before the footage aired, a title card read, “At the family’s request, cameras were positioned at a distance during the burial to respect their privacy,” per People.

Speaking to the cameras before the service, Janelle said she felt “numb” and didn’t “really have any feelings.” Her estranged husband, Kody, added, “There’s going to be some awkwardness still,” referring to the breakdown of his polygamous marriage over the past few years.

Kody also explained how he’d asked permission to dig the grave where his son’s urn would be buried. “It means something to me. I don’t know why. It’s something deeply emotional,” he stated. “I’ve never done anything like this, digging a grave. I think this is one of the most important things I’ve ever done. It’s the last ode to my boy.”

Janelle later spoke about Kody’s gesture, saying, “I thought it was perfect. I think it’s symbolic and poetic and all the things to have Kody dig that hole.”

Mitch Thompson, the husband of Christine Brown‘s daughter Aspyn Thompson, used his carpentry skills to carve an urn shaped like a Viking ship as a tribute to Garrison, who was a fan of Norse culture. Janelle handed the urn to Kody, who then placed it into the ground.

“There’s some symbolism in me handing him to Kody,” Janelle said.

Kody’s brother-in-law, Tim, made a speech at the service, opening by saying “marriage” is the reason they’re all there, which had everyone laughing.

“We’re always going to find a way to find humor, and we’re going to enjoy life,” Tim added, per People. “None of us, except for a mother who’s had this set of events, will understand a mother’s anguish. None of us, except a father who’s been in this circumstance, will understand a father’s remorse.”

He continued, “On the other hand, in time, a mother will understand only a mother’s joy, a father will only understand a father’s pride. And this mortality is about learning how to embrace both sides of the experience.”

Friends and family, including Garrison’s brother Hunter, then placed sentimental items in the grave beside the urn.

“He’s finally here. He’s finally at rest,” Janelle said. “It’s finished. This part of the journey is finished.

The family lays Garrison to rest, tonight on Sister Wives. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or chat at https://t.co/aXTqjIURZQ

sister pic.twitter.com/AryjHw4fFF — TLC Network (@TLC) May 18, 2025

Fans took to social media to react to the highly emotional episode, with one Instagram user writing, “I hate it had to be this, but I love to see the whole family together. Coming from a huge family, that was one of my favorite things about this show.”

“I feel so bad for Janelle. I can’t imagine 💔,” said another.

“Through this death and the family coming together, they could possibly heal and maybe that’s what he wanted,” another added.

Others were mad that Kody didn’t appear to care about Garrison while he was alive, with one user writing, “Kody if you wanted to honor your son, perhaps you should of been a man and called him while he was alive instead of being a dictator.”

“He should have honor him while he was alive. If he wants to do it know than he needs to reconnect with the kids alive,” another said.

“Ironic that Kody is digging the grave. He dug that grave years ago,” wrote another.

“It’s very sad that it took Garrison passing away for the whole family to get together and for Kody to finally care about his son,” another added.

Another said, “This show needs to end out of respect for him.”

