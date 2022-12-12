Polygamist and reality star Kody Brown has lost another of his Sister Wives, as Sunday’s (December 11) episode of the TLC reality series confirmed he has “separated” from his second wife, Janelle Brown.

The split was revealed at the end of Sunday’s episode in a sneak peek for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special. In the teaser, Kody states, “I am separated from Janelle. And I’m divorced from Christine [Brown].”

In another clip (watch below), Janelle also confirms, “We have been separated for several months.”

This is gonna be big. Janelle makes a major announcement on the #SisterWives tell-all, which kicks off next Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/LpJWqplHJ5 — TLC Network (@TLC) December 12, 2022

Janelle was the second woman to enter into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1993 when he was already married to Meri Brown. Kody would later marry Christine and Robyn Brown. The TLC series follows the lives of Kody, his four wives, and their 18 children.

However, in November 2021, it was announced that Christine was leaving the family after 25 years of marriage. The latest season of Sister Wives follows the divorce process and the fallout within the family. Recent episodes have also shown the growing tensions between Janelle and Kody.

“I never thought that I would ever be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore,” Janelle said in a recent episode. “Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me. I don’t know.”

On Sunday’s episode, Janelle wondered if the family could survive all the recent drama. “I just think we’ve never had divides this deep,” she stated. “Christine has left, and that’s obviously [a] very, very big departure for what our family has looked like for many years. This is like the ultimate test of our family. Can we hold it together with all of this?”

Sister Wives, Sundays, 10/9c, TLC