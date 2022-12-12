‘Sister Wives’: Janelle and Kody Brown Have Officially ‘Separated’ (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Kody and Janelle Brown on Sister Wives
TLC

Sister Wives

 More

Polygamist and reality star Kody Brown has lost another of his Sister Wives, as Sunday’s (December 11) episode of the TLC reality series confirmed he has “separated” from his second wife, Janelle Brown.

The split was revealed at the end of Sunday’s episode in a sneak peek for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special. In the teaser, Kody states, “I am separated from Janelle. And I’m divorced from Christine [Brown].”

In another clip (watch below), Janelle also confirms, “We have been separated for several months.”

Janelle was the second woman to enter into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1993 when he was already married to Meri Brown. Kody would later marry Christine and Robyn Brown. The TLC series follows the lives of Kody, his four wives, and their 18 children.

However, in November 2021, it was announced that Christine was leaving the family after 25 years of marriage. The latest season of Sister Wives follows the divorce process and the fallout within the family. Recent episodes have also shown the growing tensions between Janelle and Kody.

'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Explains Why She's Sticking with Kody
Related

'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Explains Why She's Sticking with Kody

“I never thought that I would ever be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore,” Janelle said in a recent episode. “Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me. I don’t know.”

On Sunday’s episode, Janelle wondered if the family could survive all the recent drama. “I just think we’ve never had divides this deep,” she stated. “Christine has left, and that’s obviously [a] very, very big departure for what our family has looked like for many years. This is like the ultimate test of our family. Can we hold it together with all of this?”

Sister Wives, Sundays, 10/9c, TLC

Sister Wives - TLC

Sister Wives where to stream

Sister Wives

Janelle Brown

Kody Brown

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Manish Dayal, and Matt Czuchry on 'The Resident'
1
Will ‘The Resident’ Be Renewed? Boss Addresses Short Season, What’s Ahead
David Nelson and June Blair in The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet
2
June Blair of ‘The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Dies at 90
Danica McKellar
3
Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe’s Great American Family Exit
Kevin McHale
4
‘Glee’ Star Kevin McHale Slams ID Docuseries ‘The Price of Glee’
Sneakerella Chosen Jacobs El Lexi Underwood Kira King
5
Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards: See All the Winners