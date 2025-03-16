The Sister Wives family is even larger now: Maddie Brush, daughter of ex-spouses Janelle and Kody Brown, has welcomed her fourth child with husband Caleb Brush. And Maddie’s late brother Garrison inspired the new addition’s name.

“Absolutely worth the wait, Miss Emilia Estelle Brush has finally made her grand entrance!” Maddie wrote on Instagram on Saturday, March 15, as she shared a photo of the sleepy newborn. “Our sweet girl took her time, keeping us all in suspense, but when she decided it was time — she didn’t waste a second. Born on [March 14], she arrived absolutely perfect. We are completely smitten with our newest little love.”

In the comments, one Instagram user asked Maddie if she and Caleb chose Emilia’s middle as “a tribute to Garrison,” since Estelle derived from the Latin word for “star.”

“That is exactly what it is,” Maddie responded.

Garrison, one of Maddie’s younger brothers, died by suicide at age 25 in March 2024, and Maddie addressed the family tragedy in an Instagram video later that month.

“Mental health is so important, and I don’t think we talk about it enough,” she said in the video. “And I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health. And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I’m blue in the face because I don’t think it’s talked about enough in a way that people understand it.”

Social media also had an impact on Garrison, Maddie told followers. “Garrison used to feel like he wasn’t doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media,” she said, pointing out that social media users often present idealized versions of their lives. “I don’t think that it’s real, and I think we need to remember that.”

Maddie and Caleb, who have been married since 2016, are also parents to Axel, 7, Evie, 5, and Josephine, 2.

The other grandchildren in the Sister Wives family are the three kids, 3-year-old Avalon and 2-year-old twins Archer and Ace, that Mykelti Padron, daughter of Kody and ex-wife Christine Brown, has with husband Tony Padron.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by texting or dialing 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.