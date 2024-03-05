Garrison Brown Dies: Son of ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle & Kody Was 25

Garrison Brown, the son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown, has died at 25 years old.

Garrison has appeared in Sister Wives throughout its run on TLC. The 25-year-old died in Flagstaff, Arizona on Tuesday, March 5, according to TMZ. He lived in Flagstaff out of moving out of his family home. According to TMZ, Flagstaff police are looking into Garrison’s death as a possible suicide.

Janelle confirmed her son’s passing on Instagram, saying, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.

TV Insider has reached out to TLC for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

More to come on this developing story…