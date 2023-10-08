‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Marries David Woolley After Kody Brown Split

As the 18th season of the TLC reality show Sister Wives chronicles the breakup of Kody Brown’s plural family, one of his former spouses has entered a new marriage. Christine Brown, who was the third of Kody’s four wives, tied the knot with David Woolley on Saturday.

“It’s a fairytale,” Christine told People of the wedding, for which 330 guests converged in Moab, Utah. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does. It’s a dream come true.”

As Sister Wives fans well know, Christine split from Kody in 2021 after more than two and a half decades of marriage. The former couple share six children: Aspen, 28, Mykelti, 27, Pardon, 25, Gwendolyn, 21, Ysabel 20, and Truely, 13.

With Kody in her rearview, Christine left Arizona for Utah and began dating again. She and Woolley revealed their relationship on Valentine’s Day this year, as People previously reported, and he proposed to her in April. (David, whose previous wife passed away in 2012, brings eight children into the relationship.)

And on Saturday, the couple exchanged vows under a floral arch with the Colorado River in the background. Etta James’ “At Last” played as they made their debut as Mr. and Mrs. Woolley.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day,” Brown told People. “I’ve never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives. … It’s just easy. I found someone who is everything I’ve been looking for, who is a true partner, and someone who just wants to be with me and loves me for me.”

Added Woolley: “I’m really very lucky, and very happy that someone let her go, because she’s a unicorn.”

