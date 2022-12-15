‘Sister Wives’: Meri & Kody Brown End Marriage After 32 Years

Sister Wives stars Meri and Kody Brown are officially over as Meri confirmed the news in an upcoming Sister Wives: One on One episode airing Sunday, December 18 on TLC.

In a first-look clip shared by People, Meri sits down with host Sukanya Krishnan to discuss the state of her marriage to Kody. As the women watch a segment of Kody stating, “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” Krishnan asks Meri to weigh in.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision,'” Meri said, pointing out that Kody was hurt that Christine decided to end things and seemingly made the choice alone.

Meri seems to be hinting that he’s done what Christine did to him. “He says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Christine and Cody announced their split in November 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage. And in a sneak peek for the upcoming tell-all released on December 11, Kody and his third wife Janelle confirmed they were also separated. Meanwhile, Meri and Kody’s marriage has been on the rocks for years, but Meri is certain things are over between her and Kody.

“Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying,” she explains. “You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me Meri.’ He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.'”

When charged with this information, Meri tells Krishnan that she’d questioned Kody. “I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?'” But Meri says Kody refused, revealing he said, “‘I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.'”

As Krishnan pushed for more answers, she asked Meri, “Where does that leave you? Are you still married to Kody?” Meri responds “Well, he’s already made that decision. You just saw him say that.” Meri isn’t opposed to reconciliation either, “But I don’t think that he’s interested,” she told Krishnan.

Sister Wives premiered in 2010 and chronicles the day-to-day life of Kody Brown and his polygamist family which includes wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn and their 18 children.

